TEXT-Fitch:Smartfren rate and rupiah bonds at 'CC (idn)'

Although Smartfren has received regular funding from MCB publication since January 2011, in his analysis can not be relied Fitch additional funds beyond the way it is because of investor readiness and ability can not be evaluated, especially due to the low value of equity firms. In general, because of volatility and uncertainty on the valuation of the equity, Fitch does not provide the possibility of additional equity credit in the future unless there is a high level of assurance that the funds will actually receive. This is usually evidenced by rights issues that have been through the underwriting process, a new share sale agreement with investors who have a good credit position, or a clear policy to support a subsidiary of the holding company that proved to be adequate financial resources to provide capital funding.

To reduce the level of debt, Smartfren have to convert debt into shares. When lenders experienced a significant reduction in terms of the conversion process, it is usually classified as Distressed debt exchanges (DDE) in Fitch’s methodology. DDE will lead the company awarded the national long-term rating Restricted Default (RD (idn)). Fitch believes that there are likely Smartfren management offering debt conversion into shares further to the lender in the future.

Ranking the positive actions can happen when:

-There is improvement in business performance and liquidity position of the company.

Negative actions on the ratings could have occurred when:

-The failure to obtain new funds to meet the obligations.

-Announcement of conversion of debt into shares, which may be categorized as DDE.