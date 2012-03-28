TEXT-S&P ratings - Bosnia and Herzegovina

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 28 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Bosnia and Herzegovina --------------------------------- 28-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/B Country: Bosnia And
Herzegovina
Primary SIC: Sovereign
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Nov-2011 B/B B/B
22-Dec-2008 B+/B B+/B
===============================================================================