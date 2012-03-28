TEXT-S&P ratings - HDI Asekuracja TU S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- HDI Asekuracja TU S.A. (Unsolicited Ratings) ----------- 28-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Poland

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Mar-2012 NR/-- --/--

20-Feb-2009 BBBpi/-- --/--

10-Mar-2008 BBpi/-- --/--

===============================================================================