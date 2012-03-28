FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P:No rtg impact on Nord Anglia Education bond issue
March 28, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P:No rtg impact on Nord Anglia Education bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Nord Anglia Education (UK) Holdings plc (B/Stable/--) remain unchanged following its issuance of $325 million senior secured notes due 2017.

We have reviewed the final documentation of the notes as well as the Intercreditor Agreement. In our view, there has been no material change in the amount, terms, or conditions of the notes issued compared with those initially proposed. Consequently, Standard & Poor’s ‘B’ issue rating and ‘4’ recovery rating on the notes remain unchanged.

The bond issuance and subsequent repayment of the group’s outstanding financial debt simplifies the capital structure and considerably extends Nord Anglia Education’s maturity profile.

