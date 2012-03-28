FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P:Bausch & Lomb deal for Ista will not affect rtgs
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P:Bausch & Lomb deal for Ista will not affect rtgs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that Rochester, N.Y.-based Bausch & Lomb Inc.’s (B+/Stable/--) definitive agreement to acquire Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $500 million would not affect its ratings or outlook on the company. Bausch & Lomb intends to finance the acquisition with $350 million of debt and cash on hand. Pro forma, we estimate adjusted debt to EBITDA would remain under 5.5x, a slight increase from 5.1x at year end 2011.

Bausch & Lomb has sufficient capacity to take on this incremental debt. The company performed above our expectations in 2011, with high-single-digit revenue growth and double-digit EBITDA growth over 2010. While vision care exhibited modest strengthening, overall performance continues to be driven by strong pharmaceuticals segment growth. However, we believe Bausch & Lomb may be stretched to make additional, investments, given its September 2011 agreement with Technolas Perfect Vision GmbH (TPV) for an option to purchase outstanding TPV shares, which could cause cash outflows to exceed cash inflows in the near term.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.