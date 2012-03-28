TEXT-S&P summary:International Automotive Components Group S.A.

The financial risk profile assessment reflects our view that, over the long term, IAC’s financial policies will remain aggressive, given its concentrated private-equity ownership. According to our estimates, debt to EBITDA was under 4.0x by the end of 2011 and should remain below that level in 2012. Unrecovered commodity costs, primarily resins, could also reduce EBITDA margins and strain free cash flow generation. For the rating, we expect sustained free cash flow generation of around $40 million to $50 million over the next two years, with leverage at 4.0x or less.

We believe acquisitions or possible future distributions to shareholders could absorb free cash flow and limit significant debt reduction. Our financial risk profile assessment also incorporates our view of IAC’s liquidity as adequate under our criteria, given a lack of meaningful near-term debt maturities.

The vulnerable business profile is based on IAC’s participation in the highly cyclical auto industry, characterized by high fixed costs, capital intensity, volatile raw material costs, and intense pricing pressure from customers and competitors. Its size and scope result from a number of acquisitions over the past several years. IAC’s cost base has improved, and the product offering increased somewhat through restructuring efforts. In our opinion, profitability (with mid-single-digit EBITDA margins) is lower than many similarly rated auto suppliers. Even with recent cost reductions, we believe operating leverage persists and would lead to a disproportionate profitability decline if demand drops suddenly. We also believe IAC’s exposure to volatile resin prices is a key factor in future performance, despite some vertical integration efforts and participation in customer-sponsored resin programs.

IAC’s customer mix is concentrated, with 54% of 2010 sales from the Michigan-based automakers (General Motors, 25%; Chrysler/Fiat, 15%; and Ford, 14%), and we expect market-share losses or sudden prolonged production cuts by any of these automakers (although less likely in the near term) would hurt IAC. IAC’s product-mix diversity is consistent with our rating: It is purely a vehicle interior supplier, with a fair mix of products ranging from instrument panels and door and trim systems to headliners and flooring, and acoustic systems. IAC estimates that it has the No. 3 global market position as an automotive interior components supplier; we expect this to continue over the next two years. However, we believe other global auto industry participants, including Faurecia, Johnson Controls Inc., and Magna International Inc. , are strong competitors, many of which have stronger market positions and better financial profiles than IAC.

North America was about 58% of IAC’s 2010 sales; Europe was around 36%. We assume production will rise about 8% in North America, and decline, year over year, in Europe in 2012. In the U.S. light-vehicle market, we expect 2012 and 2013 sales to increase 11% and 5%, respectively, to 14.1 million and 14.8 million units.

Our economists currently forecast U.S. GDP growing modestly in 2012 and 2013. We expect unemployment to remain high, in the 8.0%-8.2% range. Considering these economic assumptions, our forecast for IAC’s operating performance over the next year assumes:

-- Sales to be roughly flat in 2012 and up by low-single digits in 2013, with a decline in European production in 2012, offset by end markets in North America growing slightly above our U.S. GDP growth rate estimates in these years.

-- Modest improvement in gross margin in the coming years, to reflect some improved utilization offset by potential pressure from falling volumes in Europe and potentially higher resin costs.

-- EBITDA margin to remain in the mid-single digit range.

-- Low, but positive, free cash flow generation on steady earnings expansion and higher than normal capital spending of around 3.7% of sales, to support new business wins and investments in emerging markets (compared with typical expenditures at under 3% of sales)

Liquidity

We believe IAC has adequate sources of liquidity to cover needs in the near term, even in the event of modest unforeseen EBITDA declines. It has minimal maturities over the intermediate term. Our assessment of IAC’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months.

-- Our assessment reflects no significant expected shortfall in liquidity, even if EBITDA declines 15%, because IAC has minimal debt maturities until its senior secured notes begin to mature in 2018.

-- The senior secured note does not have financial maintenance covenants. The North American asset-based loan facility and European securitization facilities have springing fixed charge coverage tests and minimum EBITDA tests when availability under the respective facilities reaches certain thresholds. We do not assume any significant pressure on the company’s covenant cushions should the springing covenants be triggered in 2012.

-- Given its new business wins and past cost reductions through footprint consolidation, we believe IAC could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks over the near term.

As of Oct.1, 2011, IAC had $76 million in cash with borrowing availability of $83 million on its $200 million North American revolving credit line (unrated), and about $9 million on its two revolving credit facilities in Asia. IAC also is a party to a Euro 125 million securitization which provided for availability of $12 million as of Oct. 1, 2011.

IAC had about $24 million of restricted cash related to $49 million outstanding on 7.45% notes (due 2017) at its wholly owned subsidiary in Hermosillo, Mexico. This cash is currently available only for the operations at that important facility.

The notes are secured by assets and the outstanding stock at that facility and have a quarterly debt service of $2 million, with a final payment of $13 million due in November 2017.

We expect IAC to have adequate liquidity to meet its expected higher than normal capital spending of around 3.7% of sales to support new business wins and investments in emerging markets (compared with typical expenditures at under 3% of sales). Working capital swings in the sector can be significant, but we view IAC’s cash balances as sufficient to support normal working capital swings of roughly $20 million to $25 million. We expect IAC to fund increased working capital and higher capital expenditures related to new programs through increased borrowings on the revolving credit line and the securitization program.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on International Automotive Components Group S.A., published June 13, 2011, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

Our negative rating outlook on IAC reflects our view that there is at least a one-in-three likelihood of a downgrade over the next 12 months. This reflects our assessment that IAC’s free cash flow generation could continue to be negative in 2012, primarily from potential increases in raw material prices, higher capital expenditures to support growth plans, and potential working capital expansion to support modest revenue expansion in the year ahead. We could lower our ratings if it appears free cash flow will remain negative in 2012, or if we believe debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, will rise to 4.5x, rather than stay flat or decline. This could occur if IAC’s EBITDA margins, including our adjustments, fall by over 150 bps from 2010 levels, on modest revenue growth.

Under our base case, we believe sustained operating cash flow generation toward the $40 million to $50 million range (or free operating cash flow of about 5% of adjusted debt) with leverage at 4.0x or less is commensurate with our expectations for a ‘B+’ rating. This should support IAC’s ability to balance its business development needs with capital structure stability over the medium term. Clear progress in that direction would likely result in an outlook revision to stable.

We consider an upgrade less likely during the next year based on our current assessment of business and financial risks and IAC’s limited financial and strategic record since reorganizing its operations. We believe further distributions to shareholders are possible, because of the majority financial sponsor ownership. Still, any future upgrade would likely be based on whether we believe IAC can achieve and sustain 7%-8% EBITDA margins, including our adjustments, with leverage of 3.5x or less on a sustained basis, with positive cash generation capabilities.

