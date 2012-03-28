TEXT-S&P summary: TNS Inc.

TNS is a global data communications company that provides services across three business segments: telecommunications services, payment services, and financial services. The company had $558 million of revenues in the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. Through its telecommunications services segment, which accounts for about 50% of revenue, TNS offers telecommunications providers call signaling over its Signaling System No. 7 (SS7) network and caller identification and verification services through its caller name (CNAM) database (i.e., caller ID). While large, well-capitalized incumbent phone providers--such as Verizon, AT&T , and CenturyLink --remain the dominant providers, TNS operates the largest unaffiliated SS7 network and authoritative CNAM database in the U.S., giving it a solid market position among competitive local exchange carriers (CLECs) and cable companies. With its acquisition of Cequint, TNS also offers a caller identification product to wireless carriers, a primarily untapped market with growth potential that could offset some competitive pressure and secular declines in the core wireline business.

The payments segment contributes close to 40% of consolidated revenue by providing transaction-oriented point-of-sale (POS) services. Revenues from its core domestic product have declined over the past few years due to price concessions and lower transaction volumes attributed to the slow economic recovery. Increased penetration in Europe and Asia, and growth in its Internet protocol (IP)-based applications have helped offset these declines. The financial services segment provides secure data and voice network services to financial market participants, and represents about 10% of revenue. Similarly, TNS has offset financial services customer losses in North America due to sector consolidation and the weak economy with growth overseas, keeping revenue in the segment about flat.

In addition to its niche markets and the pressures within each of its business units, we consider its significant customer concentration, with almost 20% of total revenue from its top five customers, in our business risk assessment.

Our 2012 revenue and EBITDA growth projections of 4% and 3%, respectively, factor in continued international growth and new contracts for software-based products offset by declines in the POS and domestic financial services segments. We also expect TNS to repay debt with excess cash flow, resulting in improvements to credit measures such that leverage drops below 3x.

Standard & Poor’s considers TNS’ financial risk profile “significant”. TNS refinanced its capital structure in February of 2012, resulting in extended maturities, redrawn covenants, and improved pricing. Pro forma for the refinancing, leverage was approximately 3.2x as of December 2011 (2.7x unadjusted). The debt amount was adjusted primarily for operating leases, which amounted to an additional $93 million. With its new capital structure, we project TNS to generate almost $40 million of free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2012, allowing the company to repay debt with excess cash flow. Based on our EBITDA growth projections and assuming the company moderates shareholder rewards so it can direct cash flow to debt pay-downs, adjusted leverage should decline below 3x by the end of the year. We expect the company to grow FOCF modestly in subsequent years on increased profitability, providing TNS the capacity to reduce debt further.

Liquidity

Pro forma for the refinancing, we consider TNS’ liquidity “adequate.”. Sources of liquidity include a moderate cash balance, $75 million undrawn under its $100 million revolving credit facility, and our expectation for about $40 million in FOCF, which incorporates projected capital expenditures in the $50 million-$60 million range annually. In addition to capital spending, the primary cash uses are debt payments (including amortization) and stock repurchases.

Our liquidity assessment of TNS incorporates the following expectations:

-- We see sources of liquidity exceeding uses by over 1.2x for the next two years.

-- We expect net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 20%.

-- Given its recurring revenue base and good position within the niche market, we believe it could absorb low-probability shocks.

-- The company maintains over 15% cushion on the covenants in its credit facility. Our expectations of growth and debt repayments should offset step-downs in the leverage covenant, which are modest (0.25x per year, through 2014).

-- A manageable debt maturity schedule, with the senior credit facilities due in 2017.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TNS’ growth overseas and in new products in the payments and telecommunications segments will offset the continued declines in the domestic POS business. We could raise the rating if its current investments yield strong revenue growth and margin expansion, resulting in an improved view of the business risk profile, and the company chooses a financial policy that allocates excess cash flow toward debt reduction after its current share repurchase authorization ends, reducing leverage to the mid-2x area on a sustained basis.

Conversely, we could lower the rating if EBITDA declines 20% from 2011 levels or leverage increases above 4x with little prospects for near-term improvement. This could occur if some combination of increased competition, consolidation among telecommunications or financial services customers, or continued pricing pressure in its POS business, are not offset by sales of new products. This could also occur from debt-funded acquisitions or increased shareholder-friendly activity.