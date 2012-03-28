FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: CB Intercommerz Ltd.
March 28, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: CB Intercommerz Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- CB Intercommerz Ltd. -------------------------- 28-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/C Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Mar-2012 B-/C B-/C

===============================================================================

