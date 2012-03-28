TEXT-S&P summary: Baxter International Inc.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services expects that, over the near term, revenues will grow in the low- to mid-single digits, in line with overall health care industry growth. We believe Baxter can sustain an adjusted EBITDA margin (per our calculation) above 30%, as manufacturing optimization programs, operating leverage, and expanded product offerings offset the impact of health care legislation, global pricing pressures, and costs associated with plant expansions. Debt (adjusted for factored receivables of $160 million, operating leases of $679 million, and unfunded pension liabilities of $1.2 billion) was $7.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. Debt to EBITDA was 1.7x at year end, and funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 53%. Strong EBITDA interest coverage of 24x partly reflects Baxter’s low cost of capital. We expect debt leverage to remain at about 1.5x over the next two years.

Baxter develops, manufacturers, and markets a broad array of products for the treatment of hemophilia, immune disorders, infectious diseases, kidney disease, trauma, and other chronic and acute medical conditions. Its diversity is evidenced by many product categories that operate under its BioScience and Medical Products business segments; no product category contributes more than 18% of total sales. We believe some loss in market share of infusion pump systems, because of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration- (FDA-) mandated COLLEAGUE infusion pump replacement, will not be material to results. Baxter has a broad geographic footprint, deriving 59% of 2011 revenues from outside the U.S., including a meaningful presence in emerging markets. It is a leading supplier with strong brand awareness, selling products in more than 100 countries, and manufacturing products in 27 countries; end users are diverse. However, Baxter is exposed to competitive pressures, particularly in markets with commodity-like characteristics, such as plasma, and/or where generic alternatives are available. Thus, in addition to development of new products and product indication expansions, it distinguishes itself with optionality in treatment regiments, innovative packaging, and unique medication delivery systems.

Baxter has a robust product pipeline because of its targeted investment in research and development (R&D), which we believe will help it remain competitive in an industry facing relatively fast innovation cycles for certain products. R&D spending was $946 million (7% of revenues) and acquisition spending was $590 million in 2011. Pricing remains under pressure from large purchasing groups in the U.S. and international tenders. Certain of Baxter’s markets (e.g., plasma products) have commodity-like characteristics. Plasma pricing and demand, which declined in 2010, rebounded in 2011, and Baxter benefited by about $100 million from Octapharma AG’s absence in the plasma market. Baxter plans to upgrade its older plasma-fractionation facility in the second half of 2012 to position itself for future growth.

Liquidity

Our short-term credit rating on Baxter is ‘A-1’. We believe Baxter has strong liquidity to meet its needs over the next two to three years. Our view of its liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations:

-- We expect liquidity sources (primarily cash, discretionary cash flow, and revolving credit facilities) to exceed uses (including dividends and anticipated share repurchases) by about 2x over the next two to three years.

-- We expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by 30%.

-- We believe Baxter can absorb a high-impact, low-probability event.

-- We believe Baxter has well-established bank relationships.

Baxter’s strong liquidity is evidenced by $2.9 billion of cash and equivalents on Dec. 31, 2011, and cash flow from operations of $2.8 billion in 2011, generously covering capital expenditures of $960 million for that period. Baxter’s low effective income tax rate of 20% enhances free cash flow. The company manages its tax strategy to generate sufficient cash denominated in U.S. dollars to fund U.S. cash needs.

Baxter’s commercial paper, used to support operational requirements, is backed up by a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility that matures in June 2015. It also maintains a $396 million (at Dec. 31, 2011), euro-denominated credit facility maturing in January 2013. At Dec. 31, 2011, Baxter had $250 million of commercial paper outstanding, and both the revolvers were undrawn.

Baxter has a capital allocation guideline to return about 35% to 40% of internally generated cash to shareholders. Dividends totaled $709 million in 2011, and Baxter purchased $1.58 billion of treasury stock, compared with $448 million of proceeds from employee stock programs. The use of cash to buy back stock does not impair Baxter’s credit profile because of its strong liquidity position, and we do not believe it is contemplating any sizable acquisitions. It has no onerous rating triggers.

Outlook

Our rating outlook on Baxter International Inc. is stable. Product diversity should help the company absorb setbacks of any one product line. We do not believe revenue declines or operating losses would be material enough to cause a downgrade, but we could lower our ratings if financial policy changes so much that management does not commit to maintaining a modest financial risk profile. We believe Baxter has sufficient financial cushion to make mid-sized acquisitions that modestly increase debt, but debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases that increase adjusted debt leverage to 2x (without expectations of rapid deleveraging) could result in a downgrade.