TEXT-S&P summary: InVentiv Health Inc.

We believe inVentiv will generate high-single-digit revenue growth over the next year, reflecting the impact of acquisitions made in 2011. It is capable of sustaining low-single-digit organic growth over the medium term because of growth in its new, higher-margin contract research organization (CRO) business. We expect EBITDA margins to expand only modestly over the near term because of service mix and the benefit of acquisitions; additional expansion is curtailed by delayed projects associated with the acquisitions. However, the high debt burden following multiple acquisitions will help keep adjusted leverage at about 6x. Free cash flow generation will increase and while we expect the company to use some of that free cash flow for modest debt reduction, we do not expect leverage to decline much below 6x.

The company’s highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects pro forma adjusted leverage of more than 6x and funds from operations to total debt of less than 12%. The high leverage results from inVentiv’s LBO in 2010 and subsequent debt-funded acquisitions in 2011.

The company’s fair business risk profile is predicated on its broad array of outsourced services and ability to offer an integrated solution to pharmaceutical clients that reduces the impact of demand-related softness in any one outsource service area. It is also based on our expectation that acquisitions in 2011 will enhance inVentiv’s presence in the competitive and fragmented CRO industry. The acquisitions make inVentiv a top five full-service CRO. In particular, the acquisitions of i3 and PharmaNet broaden inVentiv’s Clinical segment offering which now includes early stage, Phase II-IV, functional service provider teams, and staffing services. That segment accounts for about 48% of total revenue. Its Commercial segment, including contract sales organization (CSO), communications, and patient outcomes business units, accounts for an estimated 46% of revenue. Consulting services accounts for the balance.

Over the near term, integration risk will be a challenge, because inVentiv needs to quickly and effectively merge two acquired CROs--an industry in which the company has had a very limited presence. Given the absence of its own key scientific and management expertise in the CRO space, inVentiv depends on retaining key leadership talent from i3 and PharmaNet. Moreover, the CRO industry is highly competitive and fragmented and inVentiv will have to compete against larger, better established, competitors in a slowly recovering industry. Management’s appetite for growth through acquisitions also remains, and while it currently does not have the capacity for another transformative acquisition, it is likely to conduct smaller, tuck-in acquisitions at least annually.

Liquidity

We believe inVentiv’s liquidity is adequate, based on:

-- Our belief that sources of cash should exceed mandatory uses over the next 12-24 months by a greater than 1.2x ratio;

-- A comfortable cushion for covenants that enable access to its undrawn $130 million revolver;

-- Expectations of positive free cash flows over the next two years;

-- Even if EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity to continue exceeding needs; and

-- We believe inVentiv can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events.

Recovery analysis

The issue-level rating on inVentiv’s senior secured debt is ‘BB-’ (two notches above the corporate credit rating); the ‘1’ recovery rating indicates our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue-level rating on the company’s senior unsecured debt is ‘CCC+’ (two notches below the corporate credit rating) with a ‘6’ recovery rating, indicating our expectation for negligible (0-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the full recovery analysis, see the recovery report on inVentiv, published June 23, 2011, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

Our stable rating outlook on inVentiv reflects its solid, diverse position in the pharmaceutical outsourced services industry and the growing breadth of its service offerings. Management’s ability to effectively integrate two acquired CROs and retain key scientific and management talent from both companies remains a critical near-term challenge. Still, we believe organic growth will continue as demand for outsourced services improves over the near term.

Acquisitions likely will play a major role in inVentiv’s growth strategy as size, scale, and reach become increasingly critical in the contract pharma services industry. Therefore, we believe it is unlikely that adjusted leverage will decline to under 5x, at which point we would consider an upgrade. Conversely, we could lower the rating if leverage is sustained at 6.5x or more and FFO to total debt declines to less than 12%. This would result from a significant setback to the industry recovery, inVentiv’s inability to fully participate in the recovery, and/or a more aggressive acquisition or dividend policy.

