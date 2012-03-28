TEXT-S&P:Vale 'A-' rating unaffected by bond reopening

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ‘A-’ rating on senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2022 issued by Vale Overseas Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Brazil-based mining company Vale S.A. (Vale; A-/Stable/--), is not affected by the reopening of the bond offering. The rating on the notes reflects the credit quality of Vale, which irrevocably and unconditionally guarantees the notes. The notes rank equal to Vale’s other unsecured and unsubordinated debts.

The rating on Vale reflects the company’s strong business profile, characterized by its leading position in seaborne iron ore and large share in nickel; its high-quality reserves; competitive cost structure in most of the metals commodities the company produces; increasingly diverse portfolio of assets; and its integrated logistics, which increases the competitiveness of Vale’s product pricing globally. The risks associated with industry cyclicality, the company’s aggressive growth strategy, and dividend distribution policy partially offset the positives.

The stable outlook on Vale incorporates our expectation that Vale will maintain very conservative credit metrics despite increased exposure to spot prices and its challenging investment plan for the next five years. We believe that Vale can, and is willing to, adjust its disbursements (capital expenditures and dividends) for the benefit of stronger credit metrics and adequate capital structure. A substantial increase in net debt would be detrimental to the ratings as would a more aggressive growth strategy. Considering our views on country risk in Brazil and Vale’s weaker business position than its ‘A’ rated peers, we do not anticipate an upgrade in the medium term.

