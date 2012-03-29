TEXT-S&P summary: The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 -

Summary analysis -- The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd.

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/--

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Jul-2008 A+/-- A+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1 bil 6.25% nts due 08/07/2018 A+ 23-Jul-2008

Rationale

The rating on The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd. (HKCG) reflects the company’s “strong” business risk profile and “modest” financial risk profile. In our view, HKCG primarily derives its strength from its Hong Kong core business and the ability to fully pass through fuel costs. HKCG’s growing investments in unregulated new energy projects in China and uncertain regulatory risks in the mainland for piped city-gas business temper these strengths.

HKCG benefits from its dominant market position in Hong Kong as the only piped-gas provider. The company has a stable customer base of more than 1.75 million accounts as of Dec. 31, 2011, penetrating about 74% of households. It also has a balanced portfolio comprising residential, industrial, and commercial customers. HKCG’s high operating efficiency and service quality enhance its market position.

The company’s ability to fully pass through fuel costs to its customers in Hong Kong protects it from fuel cost fluctuations and ensures high profitability and predictable cash flows. The Hong Kong government does not regulate gas tariffs, which include basic tariffs and fuel cost variation charges. The company operates aviation fuel facilities to supply all the aviation fuel for the Hong Kong International Airport, generating about Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 200 million in net cash flow annually.

In our opinion, HKCG’s expansion into China moderates the company’s “strong” business risk profile. The business in China carries higher regulatory and operational risks than that in Hong Kong. By December 2011, HKCG’s China business contributed 52.4% of the group’s total revenue and 38.1% of reported EBITDA. We anticipate that the contribution of the China business to the group’s earnings will be significant by the end of 2012, due to the commissioning of new energy projects and continued strong growth of city-gas business there.

The expansion of HKCG and its 66.18%-owned subsidiary Towngas China Co. Ltd. (foreign currency BBB/Stable/--; cnA/--) into the downstream city-gas business in China increases the group’s exposure to regulatory risks. The group is the largest city-gas operator in China, with an 18.6% share of gas sales volume in 2010.

In our opinion, the regulatory regime--in particular the city-gas tariff-setting mechanism--in China is not as transparent as in Hong Kong, and the execution of regulations can be inconsistent. Profitability and cash flows from the city-gas operations may be hit if upstream natural gas prices fluctuate significantly or the government waives or reduces gas connection fees.

We regard the HKCG group’s unregulated new energy business in China as having higher business risk than the downstream city-gas business. The new energy operations include diversified energy-related projects in coal resources, unconventional energies, coal chemical processing, and coal logistics. Most of these projects are greenfield joint ventures that are to be commissioned within the next two years. HKCG’s new energy business operates in fragmented markets and it is exposed to heightened operational and market risks. In addition, execution and integration risks surround these projects.

We assess HKCG’s financial risk profile as “modest” primarily because of the company’s predictable cash flows from its Hong Kong core business and its solid capital structure. Nevertheless, HKCG’s consolidated cash flow adequacy ratios, such as funds from operations (FFO) to debt, has weakened to less than 30% since 2009. That’s because the profitability of its China business is on average lower than that in Hong Kong. Most of the company’s new energy projects are yet to be fully operational.

Liquidity

HKCG’s liquidity is “adequate”, as defined in our criteria. Key aspects of our assessment include the following factors and assumptions:

-- HKCG’s liquidity sources include HK$11,242 million balance of cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2011, and FFO.

-- Over the next 12 months, the company’s liquidity sources will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. Uses include near-term debt maturities, committed capital expenditure and investments, working capital requirement, and dividend distributions.

-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, HKCG’s debt maturing in 12 months was HK$4,221 million, accounting for about 16.3% of the group’s total debt.

-- Even if EBITDA’s declines by 15%, net sources of liquidity will remain positive. The group has few financial covenants in debt documents and none of these is EBITDA-based.

-- HKCG has very sound banking relationships and good standing in the capital market. The group has refinanced major loans and bonds due in 2011 with low costs of funds.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that HKCG’s dominant position and the favorable regulatory environment in the company’s home market of Hong Kong will remain unchanged. We expect HKCG to continue to operate independently from its parent, Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd. (not rated).

In our view, HKCG’s higher business risk, notably from the unregulated new energy business, could make the group’s earnings and cash flow more volatile. We anticipate that contribution to earnings from China will continue to grow and may exceed that from Hong Kong by end-2012, when more new energy projects are commissioned. We therefore believe HKCG will need a stronger financial performance, including better cash flow adequacy ratios, to support the current rating. In our base case, we expect the company’s FFO-to- debt ratio to improve to about 30% from the end of 2012.

We could lower the rating if we believe: (1) HKCG’s new energy projects in China could be delayed or their contribution to cash flows is significantly lower than we expect; (2) heightened regulatory risks in China adversely affect HKCG’s profitability and cash flows; or (3) the company adopts more aggressive growth strategies in China such as overbidding for new projects, pursuing a larger number of new projects at any one time, or financing large capital expenditure primarily by debt. Any of these factors could take HKCG’s cash flow adequacy metrics below our expectations. Rating triggers for a potential downgrade include HKCG’s free cash flow position becoming negative on an ongoing basis or the company’s ratio of FFO to total debt falling to significantly below 30% by the end of fiscal year 2012.

The possibility of a rating upgrade is limited because HKCG’s recent expansion into China moderates the company’s strong business risk profile.

