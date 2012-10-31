FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBRC 'reasonably hopeful' on reduced cost to Irish state
October 31, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

IBRC 'reasonably hopeful' on reduced cost to Irish state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Irish Bank Resolution Corp (IBRC), a vehicle winding down two of Ireland’s failed lenders including nationalised Anglo Irish Bank, said it remained reasonably hopeful that the final cost of Anglo to the state would be less than originally estimated.

“We remain reasonably hopeful that the final cost of the operation will be closer to 25 billion euro rather than the range of 29 to 34 billion estimated in September 2010,” IBRC Chairman Alan Dukes told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

“This is highly contingent on what happens to property markets here and in the UK. It will be affected by what happens in the economy and it may be affected by any restructuring of promissory note,” he said, referring to its form of funding that is part of the government’s talks on easing its bank debt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
