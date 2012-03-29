TEXT-S&P summary: Ricoh Co. Ltd.

In our view, Ricoh’s competitiveness in its main imaging and solutions business, its relatively light capital investment burden, and potential for higher earnings in growth markets underpin its business over the medium term. In addition, restructuring of its businesses in Japan and North America will likely improve its earnings somewhat, in our opinion. Although Ricoh has a relatively narrow business portfolio and limited sources of revenue, we believe the company can use the existing customer and sales networks for its imaging solutions business to develop its growth businesses, such as managed document services and production printing, into stable sources of earnings.

We believe a continuation of the current harsh business environment, including the strong yen, may delay Ricoh’s ability to improve measures of its profitability and cash flow. The company’s ratio of debt to EBITDA (adjusted for captive finance and lease and pension liabilities, among other factors) worsened temporarily to above 3x in fiscal 2011, compared with 1.8x in fiscal 2010, and we believe it will take several years for debt to EBITDA to improve to levels commensurate with the previous ratings. Ricoh’s funds from operations (FFO) to total debt long hovered over 100% until 2008, when Ricoh acquired IKON Office Solutions and the global financial crisis erupted. The ratio fell sharply to 30% in fiscal 2008 but recovered to around 50% in fiscal 2009 and fiscal 2010. However, it is likely to fall far short of 45% in fiscal 2011, and at this point we see little likelihood of the ratio climbing above 45% over the next one to two years.

Liquidity

On a consolidated basis, Ricoh’s liquidity is strong, and we expect the company’s sources of liquidity in fiscal 2011 and fiscal 2012 to exceed 1.5x its uses. For fiscal 2011, we assume Ricoh’s main sources of liquidity will be about JPY160 billion in cash at hand and an ample available credit facility of over JPY600 billion. We assume the company will use about JPY70 billion for annual capital expenditures, JPY150 billion for annual debt repayments, and JPY24 billion for dividend payouts. Ricoh Leasing Co. Ltd. (A/Negative/A-1) has diverse sources of funding, and it maintains stable liquidity.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that it may take Ricoh time to recover its earnings because demand is shrinking in Europe, where it had been relatively strong until recently, and concerns loom over the direction of economies there. Pressure on the ratings may grow if Ricoh’s financial performance does not show clear signs of improvement, likely as a result of further deterioration in the company’s business performance or new business investments. We may consider downgrading Ricoh if there is a lower likelihood of its debt to EBITDA easing to below 2x over the next few years. On the other hand, we may consider revising the outlook to stable if the company further diversifies its earnings sources--for example, increasing earnings from its production printing business--or if measures of its profitability drastically improve. However, the possibility of an outlook revision is low in the near term, in our opinion.