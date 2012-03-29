FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Nippon Steel Corp.
#Basic Materials
March 29, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Nippon Steel Corp.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Nippon Steel Corp. ---------------------------- 29-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/-- Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Blast furnaces

and steel mills

Mult. CUSIP6: 654619

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Jun-2011 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

29-Jun-2007 A-/-- A-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Nippon Steel Corp. (BBB+/Negative/--) reflects its strong competitive positions in global high-grade steel markets, which is due to the company’s technological leadership in the manufacture of high-grade products, and its long-standing relationships with its Japanese customers in autos, consumer electronics, and other manufacturing. The rating also incorporates the positive effect on Nippon Steel’s business risk profile from the planned merger with Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd. (Sumitomo Metals, not rated) in October 2012. Factors that partially offset these strengths include squeezed margins due to historically high raw material prices and vulnerable demand, and weakening financials, which are being further pressured by the merger with Sumitomo Metals, which has, in our view, a weaker financial risk profile than that of Nippon Steel.

