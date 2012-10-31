TEXT-Fitch rates Polish City of Rzeszow 'BBB'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Poland’s City of Rzeszow Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at ‘BBB’ with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned a ‘A+(pol)’ Long-term National Rating with Stable Outlook.

The ratings reflect the city’s low contingent liabilities, its debt policy aimed at limiting the debt service burden and lengthening debt maturity. They also factor in the good performance of the local economy in the weakening national economic environment. The ratings also take into account the projected dynamic growth of the city’s debt in 2012-2014, following investments.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch expectations that the city’s operating balance will further recover in 2012-2014, securing adequate debt service ratios despite the projected debt growth.

The ratings could be downgraded if the city’s growing debt will not be accompanied by improving operating performance, with operating balances being insufficient for debt service and/or debt coverage ratio exceeding 15 years. The ratings could be upgraded if Rzeszow is able to sustain an operating balance covering debt service by 1.5x, accompanied by diminishing recourse to debt financed capital expenditure.

In 2012 the city’s operating balance could reach PLN50m from PLN40m in 2011 and account for 7% of operating revenue. This will result from fast growing tax revenue, good financial management practices in the city and the policy aimed at operating cost control. Fitch projects Rzeszow’s operating results to further recover in 2013-2014 with operating balance rising to above 8% of operating revenue.

Fitch expects the city’s debt to rise to PLN410m at end-2012 and to about PLN600m in 2014, ie. relatively high 70% of current revenue. Fitch notes however that Rzeszow has revised its debt strategy and committed a low cost long-term European Investment Bank loan (PLN300m with 25-year maturity), which will help the city limit its annual debt service burden.

Fitch expects that debt service ratios will remain satisfactory in 2012-2014, with operating balance sufficient for debt service of PLN55m annually and the debt coverage ratio not exceeding 13 years.

The city’s contingent liabilities are low and relate only to the PLN26m debt of its companies. They are likely to remain low in 2012-2015 as Rzeszow has no plans to set up any special purpose vehicle companies to carry out investments outside of its budget, it has not issued any guarantees and its healthcare sector reports no debt.

Rzeszow is the economic engine of south-east Poland, with a diversified economy and growing private investments, including residential constructions on the recently extended city’s areas. All this should support further development of the city’s tax base.