TEXT-Fitch updates global money market fund criteria

March 29 - Today, Fitch Ratings has published updated global criteria for rating money market funds (MMFs). The core analytical framework remains unchanged, and Fitch does not expect any ratings changes as a result of the updated criteria.

The updated criteria makes one notable change in relation to Fitch’s treatment of highly-rated sovereign, government agency and supranational securities with respect to repurchase agreement collateral and portfolio liquidity.

Other and more marginal criteria adjustments include clarification on how Fitch treats MMFs’ direct and collateralized exposures to a fund’s sponsor or parent, which is mostly relevant for European MMFs, more detailed guidelines on investments denominated in a currency other than that of the fund’s base currency and related currency hedging, as well as guidelines on the fund’s custodian bank.

Fitch’s global MMF criteria focuses on MMFs that seek to achieve principal preservation and provide shareholder liquidity through active management of credit, market, and liquidity risks.

MMF ratings are assigned to MMFs that operate as constant net asset value (CNAV) funds as well as certain European variable net asset value (VNAV) funds.

This criteria update is part of Fitch’s periodic review of all rating criteria and it replaces the report of the same title published on April 4, 2011.

