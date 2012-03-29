TEXT-S&P summary: Colt Group S.A.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Although Colt reported a weaker improvement in revenue growth in 2011 than we had anticipated in our forecasts, both EBITDA and free operating cash flow exceeded our estimations. We continue to anticipate a further strengthening in 2012 on the back of a return to revenue growth, despite persistent pressures on voice business, which we anticipate will be increasingly offset by growth in the data and managed services business. We also anticipate stable to improving EBITDA margins of about 20%.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We anticipate that Colt’s Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted leverage will remain consistent with our target of 2.0x for the current rating. Our assessment factors in our anticipation that the group will take a prudent approach to shareholder returns or business expansion.

Colt’s balance sheet offers capacity to fund its data center and network expansion, in our view. Colt’s capital structure remains debt-free on a reported basis, as it has been since the bond redemption in April 2009. Debt to EBITDA (which we adjust for operating leases and defined benefit pension obligations) was 0.5x on Dec. 31, 2011, and Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt reached 194.4% on the same date.

Liquidity

We assess Colt’s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria. This reflects our assessment that the group’s sources of liquidity will cover its uses by at least 1.2x in the next 12 months, even in the event of a moderate unforeseen EBITDA decline.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate Colt’s main liquidity sources over the next 12 months to be about EUR600 million. These sources include:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of EUR284 million; and

-- Our forecast of solid and potentially improving FFO (EUR307.2 million in the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011).

Colt does not currently have long-term committed and unused credit lines as additional liquidity sources.

We estimate Colt’s liquidity needs over the same period to be about EUR250 million, including:

-- Forecast annual capital expenditure of about EUR250 million; and

-- Our assumption that a minimum of EUR125 million in cash balances is necessary to cover both ongoing operations and fund seasonal peaks in working capital.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Colt will return to revenue growth and maintain stable EBITDA margins, resulting in improved free cash flow generation in 2012. Furthermore, the outlook reflects our view that Colt will take a prudent approach to shareholder returns or business expansion.

There is capacity for debt incurrence at the current rating, in our view, provided that any further debt issuance on the group’s balance sheet is controlled and implemented relatively gradually, and that adjusted debt to EBITDA remains less than 2.0x. However, a rapid increase in debt to 2.0x EBITDA, in particular for shareholder distributions, could put pressure on the rating.

The rating could also come under pressure if the improvement in Colt’s EBITDA margin were to reverse; if the group fails to at least stabilize its currently still-declining revenue base; or if our forecast of an improvement in cash generation fails to materialize in 2012.

We consider the possibility of rating upside to be limited because of the operating improvements that we already factor into our base-case operating scenario, and our current assessment of Colt’s business risk. However, a track record of revenue growth, a sharp increase in the EBITDA margin to the mid-twenties, and the maintenance of an intermediate financial risk profile could have positive implications for the rating. An intermediate financial risk profile is characterized by debt to EBITDA comfortably less than 2.0x, an improvement in free cash flow, and adequate liquidity.

