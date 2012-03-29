FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch afrms & drops Unionfidi Piemonte's ratings
March 29, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch afrms & drops Unionfidi Piemonte's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn Unionfidi Piemonte’s (UP) ratings.

The ratings have been withdrawn as the agency will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings following the company’s decision to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for UP.

The rating actions are:

Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): affirmed at ‘BB-', Negative Outlook and withdrawn

Short-term IDR: affirmed at ‘B’ and withdrawn

