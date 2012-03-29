TEXT-S&P summary: Gallery Media Holding Ltd. (BVI)

Positive factors for the business risk profile are Gallery’s position as the second-largest outdoor player in the growing Russian and Ukrainian markets, and its sound profitability.

Our assessment of Gallery’s financial risk profile mainly reflects our opinion of the group’s currently limited financial resources and flexibility.

On the positive side, we believe that Gallery benefits from adequate liquidity and relatively moderate leverage following its capital restructuring. In addition, it has low-maintenance capital requirements, despite a relatively high fixed cost base, which results in positive cash flow generation.

Key business and profitability developments

We expect Gallery’s top-line growth to reach or exceed 20% in 2011, buoyed by the strong overall growth in Russia’s advertising market last year. This was the second consecutive year of double-digit growth for the Russian advertising market, as it recovered from a steep contraction in 2009 during the financial crisis. Our 2011 expectation for revenue growth (in U.S. dollars) for Gallery is supported by a 26% revenue growth for the first nine months of 2011, or 20% in rubles despite losing a transport advertising contract with the City of Moscow in the first half of 2011, which was about 4% of revenues. We are forecasting, however, a significant slowdown of revenue growth in 2012 to mid-single digits, given the 2011 high revenue growth base and uncertain prospects for global macroeconomic growth this year. Our base-case forecast incorporates our expectations that Gallery will successfully renew its major contracts with local authorities during 2012. We believe failure to do so could result in some revenue contraction, proportional to contract losses, if not compensated by new contract wins.

Under our revenue growth assumptions for 2011, we believe that Gallery could post an EBITDA margin of about 23% in 2011, or an improvement of close to one percentage point when compared to 2010. This assumption would be in line with a similar profitability level reported by the group for the first nine months of 2011, and would be further supported by the fact that the last quarter of the year is generally the most profitable for advertising-supported media.

We believe that further improving its EBITDA margin in 2012 could prove challenging for Gallery, despite our expectation of revenue growth, as the group could incur higher costs when it renews its key contracts on less favorable terms. We consider there could be some margin downside in 2012 specifically linked to these renewal risks, as renewal costs have been rising from artificially low levels in 2009 amid a steep advertising downturn. Also, we view contract renewal mechanisms and associated costs in Russia as nontransparent.

Key cash flow and capital-structure developments

We believe that Gallery’s Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA is likely to strongly improve to close to 2.5x at year-end 2011, thanks to strong nominal EBITDA growth during the year. This ratio was about 2.7x in the year ended Sept. 30, 2011, compared with 4.1x on Dec. 31, 2010. We do not expect Gallery’s leverage to meaningfully decrease in 2012, as per our base-case scenario. Furthermore, while the current leverage could be commensurate with a higher rating, we remain very mindful of Gallery’s still-limited financial flexibility and of the potential significant risks linked to contract renewals over the next two years, which are affecting the whole Russian outdoor advertising sector.

The group has announced it has been in negotiations with some banks to gain access to credit lines that could strengthen its liquidity and financial flexibility in view of potential unexpected significant contract renewal costs over the coming months. Amounts and maturity considered remain unknown, however, and the group may not need these lines at this point given our understanding that contract renewals in Moscow have been delayed indefinitely by local authorities. Gallery also announced that it could be considering buying back some of its outstanding bonds, if possible, as the strengthening of the U.S. dollar could increase the nominal amount in rubles that the group would have to carry on its balance sheet and repay at maturity in 2015. The group does not hedge principal or interest payments on its 2015 bonds, and collects revenues mostly in rubles. We would expect the group, if a bond buy back materializes, to repay principal and related interest at par. Failure to do so could lead us to consider the buy back as tantamount to a default.

Liquidity

We view Gallery’s liquidity as adequate. Supporting our assessment of adequate liquidity, we believe that liquidity sources should exceed all liquidity uses by a factor of about 4x over the next couple of years, with liquidity sources exceeding uses even if there is a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA. We remain mindful, however, that liquidity sources will predominantly rely on the group’s existing cash balances and prospective free cash flow generation. In particular, the group’s liquidity should benefit from:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of about $48 million at the end of September 2011.

-- Long-dated debt maturity. Gallery’s only debt is its $100.3 million notes due February 2015, with short-term debt of $1.7 million relating to accrued interest. Gallery pays about $2.5 million of interest each quarter.

-- Free cash flows, which we think should remain positive and exceed $10 million over the next two years, based on low to mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2012, moderating in 2013. We expect the group’s free cash flow generation will helped by moderate working capital needs and scalable capital requirements.

-- No financial covenants.

The group’s liquidity could further benefit from committed medium term credit lines, which we understand management is currently considering.

Recovery analysis

The $100.3 million senior secured notes due 2015 issued by special purpose vehicle European Media Capital S.A. are rated ‘B-', at the same level as the long term corporate credit rating. The underlying proceeds loan borrowed by Gallery Services LLC is also rated ‘B-', with a recovery rating of ‘3’, indicating our expectation of meaningful recovery (50%-70%) in the event of a payment default.

Recovery prospects for the notes are supported by share pledges, security over the proceeds loan, and guarantees, although the proceeds loan is an unsecured and unguaranteed obligation of Gallery Services. The documentation includes typical provisions for issuance of this kind such as a 2.25x consolidated coverage ratio incurrence covenant and limitations on payment of dividends to 50% of net income.

In order to determine recovery prospects we simulate a default scenario. Our scenario assumes that the group experiences a significant loss of advertising licenses, combined with increasing costs to renew or acquire licenses, leading to a material decline in profitability. Under this scenario, we believe the group would default in 2014, at which point we assume EBITDA would have declined to $15 million. Although not our central assumption, we believe an earlier default could occur in the case of a more severe and rapid loss of contracts.

We value the group on a going-concern basis, supported by its strong market shares. We have valued the business using a multiple of 4.5x EBITDA, reflecting our view of the group’s weakened position by the time of default. From our stressed enterprise value of $68 million we deduct enforcement costs of $5 million, leaving a net enterprise value of $63 million. Assuming $105 million outstanding under the proceeds loan (including six months’ pre-petition interest), this leaves sufficient value for 50%-70% recovery.

We believe recovery prospects for the notes are likely to be similar to those for the loan, based on the pass-through features in the transaction, although we believe the issuer could incur additional enforcement costs that might lead to slightly lower recovery prospects for noteholders.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor’s expectation that Gallery will continue to improve its revenues and EBITDA over the next two years, as well as protect its liquidity position by maintaining positive free cash flow generation over the period. In particular, we expect the group to successfully renew all of its major contracts and maintain or increase its market share in the growing Russian outdoor market over the next two years without any material adverse impact on its profitability levels. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectations that Gallery will not significantly increase debt levels and/or make substantial shareholder distributions over the medium term.

We could raise the ratings if the group was to post significant revenue and EBITDA growth in the medium term, and if it demonstrates its ability to successfully renew a large part of its existing contracts over the period. In addition, any potential upgrade would also reflect improved liquidity, such as through continuously growing cash balances thanks to sound positive free-operating-cash-flow generation.

We could lower the ratings, however, if the group’s revenues and EBITDA were to materially deteriorate, resulting in weaker liquidity, such as available cash balances of under $30 million and negative free cash flow generation. We could also lower the ratings if the group were to materially increase financial debt for acquisitions and/or shareholder distribution purposes. Furthermore, the ratings could also be lowered if the group were to buy back part of its outstanding bonds at below par, which we would likely view as tantamount to default.

