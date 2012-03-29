FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms UAE-based DEWA rtgs; Outlook to positive
March 29, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms UAE-based DEWA rtgs; Outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 -

Overview

-- We believe that Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) capital expenditure will be lower and more flexible than we previously expected, due to the finalization of key projects and lower-than-anticipated growth in electricity demand.

-- DEWA’s financial performance in 2011 is expected to have been healthy, supported by a 15% increase in tariffs and the ability to pass rising fuel costs through to consumers.

-- As a result, we believe DEWA will likely be able to generate positive discretionary cash flow, supporting effective debt reduction over the medium term.

-- We are affirming our ‘BBB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on DEWA and at the same time revising the outlook to positive from stable.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that DEWA’s stand-alone credit profile could strengthen, mainly resulting from maintenance of a better-than-expected financial risk profile, and lead to a one-notch upgrade of ratings.

Rating Action

On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Rating Services affirmed its ‘BBB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on Dubai-based vertically integrated utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). At the same time, we revised the outlook on the company to positive from stable.

