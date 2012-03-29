TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions in AyT Kutxa Hipotecario I, II, III, IV

Specifically, we have:

-- In AyT Kutxa Hipotecario I, affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A and B notes, and affirmed our rating on the class C notes;

-- In AyT Kutxa Hipotecario II, lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes, and lowered our ratings on the class B and C notes;

-- In AyT Kutxa Hipotecario III, lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes, and lowered our ratings on the class B and C notes; and

-- In AyT Kutxa Hipotecario IV, raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A1, A2, and B notes, and affirmed our rating on the class C notes (see list below).

Kutxabank S.A. (BBB/Negative/A-2) is the entity created from the merger of the banking assets and liabilities of three Basque savings banks: BBK , Kutxa, and Vital. It issued the notes in May 2006, February 2007, May 2008, and May 2009 (for the issuances I, II, III, and IV, respectively). A portfolio of residential mortgage loans secured over properties in Spain backs each transaction.

Although we had seen a stabilization in the performance of these transactions during 2010 and 2011, the most recent data corresponding to the latest payment dates show an increasing trend in arrears (as of January 2012, in all cases). We have taken the following into consideration in our analysis:

-- AyT Kutxa Hipotecario I is performing strongly, in our view. Despite an increase in 90+ day delinquencies--to 0.44% of the outstanding balance of the assets in January 2012 from a 0.18% a year before--there are no defaults in the transaction, and the reserve fund is at the level required by the transaction documents.

-- AyT Kutxa Hipotecario II’s performance has deteriorated and defaults are still appearing--even though, with a weighted-average seasoning of 86.9 months, we would expect defaults to have stabilized. 90+ day delinquencies have increased to 1.10% of the outstanding balance of the assets in January 2012, from 0.67% a year before. On the latest payment dates, the reserve fund has been partially replenished; however, as of today, it is still at only 48.11% of its required level. As a result, credit enhancement levels are not as strong as we would expect for a transaction that closed in February 2007.

-- AyT Kutxa Hipotecario III’s performance has been determined since the beginning by its weighted-average loan-to-value ratio, which at closing was 91.91% and as of today has decreased to 84.66%. 90+ day delinquencies have increased to 3.69% of the outstanding balance of the assets in January 2012, from 3.03% a year before. On recent payment dates, the reserve fund had been partially replenished, but the issuer used it on the last payment date, and as of today it is still at only 22.02% of its required level. As a consequence, the structure’s credit enhancement levels are lower than at closing: 13.38%, 3.96%, and 1.45% currently for the class A, B, and C notes--compared with 14.75%, 7.25%, and 5.25% at closing, respectively.

-- AyT Kutxa Hipotecario IV’s performance has deteriorated since the July 2011 payment date. 90+ day delinquencies have increased to 0.50% of the outstanding balance of the assets in January 2012, from 0.35% a year before. Although there was a small replenishment as of the last payment date, as of today the reserve fund is at 93.77% of its required level.

On Oct. 11, 2011, we downgraded the supporting counterparties in these transactions, Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Gipuzkoa y San Sebastian (now known as Kutxabank) and Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA). As a consequence, remedy-action triggers were breached in the four transactions. On Dec. 23, we placed our ratings on the affected classes of notes in these transactions on CreditWatch negative, as the remedy period had elapsed and no remedy actions had yet been taken. As of today, Kutxabank is rated BBB/Negative/A-2 following a downgrade on Feb. 13, 2012 (see “Spain-Based Kutxabank S.A. Assigned ‘BBB/A-2’ Ratings; Outlook Negative; BBK And Kutxa Ratings Lowered And Withdrawn,” published on Feb. 13, 2012), and CECA is rated A-/Watch Neg/A-2.

Our understanding as to remedy actions following the downgrades of the supporting counterparties is as follows:

-- In AyT Kutxa Hipotecario I and II, CECA was the guaranteed investment contract (GIC) provider, and it has been substituted by Barclays Bank S.A. in both transactions. Kutxabank is the swap counterparty in these two transactions, and is posting collateral, in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria. Nevertheless, we understand that given Kutxa’s current rating, the transaction documents do not permit Kutxabank to remain as a counterparty in these transactions due to the ‘BBB+’ trigger established in the documents, and we understand that the trustee is evaluating potential remedy actions.

-- In AyT Kutxa Hipotecario III, the transaction documents do not reflect our 2010 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010), and Kutxabank is the GIC and swap provider. Given the performance this transaction has shown, and given that it is fully retained by Kutxabank, we understand that no remedy actions are going to be taken.

-- In AyT Kutxa Hipotecario IV, Kutxabank is the GIC and swap provider, and, as it is also the only noteholder in this transaction, the transaction documents that already reflected our 2010 criteria have been recently amended so that Kutxabank can remain in both roles in the transaction.

Based on the above, we have today taken the following rating actions:

-- AyT Kutxa Hipotecario I: We have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A and B notes at ‘AAA (sf)’ and ‘AA (sf)', respectively. What we see as the strong performance of this transaction and its weighted-average seasoning of 97 months mean that these classes of notes can maintain their ratings even without the benefit of the swap. As such, we have removed these ratings from CreditWatch negative. We have also affirmed our ‘BBB+ (sf)’ rating on the class C notes.

-- AyT Kutxa Hipotecario II: We have lowered our rating on the class A notes to ‘A (sf)’ due to the deterioration of the assets and the weakening of the structure we see. Also, we have kept it on CreditWatch negative because the transaction still relies on Kutxabank as swap counterparty, and after its downgrade on Feb. 13, 2012, Kutxabank cannot remain as a supporting party in the transaction, according to the swap documents. We have also lowered our ratings on the class B and C notes to ‘BB (sf)’ and ‘B- (sf)', respectively.

-- AyT Kutxa Hipotecario III: We have lowered to ‘BB+ (sf)’ and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes, given the continuous deterioration of the assets, which is still affecting credit enhancement levels. In addition, no remedy actions have been taken, and there is a direct link between the rating on the notes and Kutxabank as the GIC and swap provider. Even if a potential improvement in the performance results in higher ratings in the future, there is a ratings ceiling at a ‘BBB (sf)’ level, due to counterparty exposure. We have also lowered our ratings on the class B and C notes to ‘B+ (sf)’ and ‘CCC+ (sf)', respectively.

-- AyT Kutxa Hipotecario IV: We have raised to ‘A (sf)’ and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A1, A2, and B notes. The issuer has amended the transaction documents, which already incorporated our 2010 criteria, so that remedy actions will now have to be taken in order for the class A1 or A2 notes to maintain a ‘A (sf)’ rating. We understand that with these modifications, Kutxabank as GIC provider can remain as a party in the transaction, and as swap counterparty it has posted collateral so that the class A1 and A2 notes can attain a ‘A (sf)’ rating. Even if our cash flow results support higher ratings on these notes, there is a ratings ceiling at a ‘A (sf)’ level, due to counterparty exposure. We have also affirmed our ‘BBB+ (sf)’ rating on the class C notes.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor’s 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

here.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Spain-Based Kutxabank S.A. Assigned ‘BBB/A-2’ Ratings; Outlook Negative; BBK And Kutxa Ratings Lowered And Withdrawn, Feb. 13, 2012

-- Request For Comment: Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions-Expanded Framework, Nov. 21, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 6, 2009

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Criteria For Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Jan. 6, 2009

-- Criteria for Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, March 1, 2002

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

AyT Kutxa Hipotecario I, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos

EUR750 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

A AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg

B AA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg

RATING AFFIRMED

C BBB+ (sf)

AyT Kutxa Hipotecario II, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos

EUR1.2 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

RATING LOWERED AND REMAINING ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

A A (sf)/Watch Neg AA (sf)/Watch Neg

RATINGS LOWERED

B BB (sf) BBB- (sf)

C B- (sf) B (sf)

AyT Kutxa Hipotecario III, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos

EUR500 Million Floating-Rate Notes

RATING LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

A BB+ (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg

RATINGS LOWERED

B B+ (sf) BB (sf)

C CCC+ (sf) B- (sf)

AyT Kutxa Hipotecario IV, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos

EUR2,000 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

RATINGS RAISED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

A1 A (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg

A2 A (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg

B A (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg

RATING AFFIRMED

C BBB (sf)