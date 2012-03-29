FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rts BRFkredit's General Capital Centre covered bonds
March 29, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rts BRFkredit's General Capital Centre covered bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ‘AA-’ long-term and ‘A-1+’ short-term ratings to BRFkredit’s issuances of Danish legislation-enabled covered bonds out of its General Capital Centre, and assigned a stable outlook.

-- The portfolio backing the bonds consists of first- or second- lien loans secured on mainly residential type properties, but also commercial and multifamily properties in Denmark.

-- We have assigned these ratings based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result of this review.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned ‘AA-’ long-term and ‘A-1+’ short-term credit ratings to BRFkredit A/S’s (A-/Stable/A-2) issuances of “realkreditobligationer” (RO; Danish legislation-enabled covered bonds) out of its General Capital Centre. We have assigned a stable outlook to the long-term rating (see list below).

Standard & Poor’s ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal on or before legal final maturity of the bonds.

