TEXT-S&P summary: Gerresheimer AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Gerresheimer AG ------------------------------- 29-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Pressed and blown

glass, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Feb-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

11-Apr-2008 BB+/-- BB+/--

15-Jun-2007 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based specialty packaging supplier Gerresheimer AG (Gerresheimer) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile.