FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Gerresheimer AG
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 29, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Gerresheimer AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Gerresheimer AG ------------------------------- 29-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Pressed and blown

glass, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Feb-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

11-Apr-2008 BB+/-- BB+/--

15-Jun-2007 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based specialty packaging supplier Gerresheimer AG (Gerresheimer) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.