TEXT-S&P summary: Gerresheimer AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Gerresheimer AG ------------------------------- 29-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Pressed and blown
glass, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Feb-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
11-Apr-2008 BB+/-- BB+/--
15-Jun-2007 BB/-- BB/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Germany-based specialty packaging supplier Gerresheimer AG (Gerresheimer) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile.