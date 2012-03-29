TEXT-S&P resolves 14 Spanish RMBS creditwatch placements

In assessing the impact of any bank downgrades on our structured finance ratings, we apply our 2010 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010, and “Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update,” published on Jan. 13, 2011).

Today’s rating actions partially resolve the above-mentioned CreditWatch placements that took place in December 2011. All of these transactions have featured Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; A-/Watch Neg/A-2) as guaranteed investment contract (GIC) provider and swap counterparty.

We have kept on CreditWatch negative our ratings on:

-- The class A notes in AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA Sa Nostra I; and

-- The class A notes in AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA CCM I.

We have lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our rating on:

-- The class A notes in AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA Caja Circulo I.

In the above-mentioned three transactions, CECA has taken no remedy actions. The ratings on all three of these tranches are now at the same level as our rating on CECA. Given the lack of remedy actions, we consider in our analysis that there is no replacement framework in place, and because of this, the maximum rating these transactions can achieve is equal to the rating on CECA.

We have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on:

-- The class A notes in AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA Caixa Laietana I;

-- The class A notes in AyT Caixa Sabadell Hipotecario I, FTA; and

-- The class A and B notes in AyT CajaGranada Hipotecario I Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos.

In these three transactions, CECA as the swap counterparty is posting collateral, and it has been replaced by Barclays Bank S.A. as GIC provider. In the case of AyT CajaGranada Hipotecario I, CECA is posting collateral according to our 2004 criteria (“Global Interest Rate and Currency Swaps: Calculating the Collateral Required Amount” (ARCHIVED), published on Feb. 26, 2004), which is not in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria. Because of this, the maximum rating this transaction will be able to achieve is equal to the rating on the counterparty (CECA) plus one notch.

In the remaining four transactions reviewed today, the affected counterparties and the trustee have modified the transaction documents so that CECA can remain as a counterparty in the transactions:

-- In AyT 11 Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria, the GIC contract downgrade language has been modified so that CECA can remain as the GIC provider. Even if in the future, a potential improvement in the transaction performance may result in higher ratings, the ratings are capped at a ‘AA (sf)’ level due to counterparty exposure, in line with the current rating on CECA. Given the high seasoning of this transaction, the notes can maintain their current ratings even without the benefit of the swap, so we have today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ‘A (sf)’ ratings on the class A and B notes.

-- In AyT Caja Murcia Hipotecario I, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos, the GIC contract downgrade language has been modified so that CECA can remain as the GIC provider. Even if in the future, a potential improvement in the transaction performance may result in higher ratings, the ratings are capped at a ‘AA (sf)’ level due to counterparty exposure, in line with the current rating on CECA. Nevertheless, given that the transaction relies on the swap, which does not comply with our 2010 criteria, and that we downgraded the swap counterparty, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., on Nov. 29, 2011, to A+/Stable/A-1 (see “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgraded To ‘A’ From ‘A+'; Subsidiary Downgraded To ‘A+’ From ‘AA-'”), the notes are linked to the rating on the swap counterparty plus one notch. As a result, we have today lowered to ‘AA- (sf)’ and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes, and affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ‘A (sf)’ rating on the class B notes.

-- In AyT Caja Murcia Hipotecario II Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos, the GIC contract downgrade language has been modified so that CECA can remain as the GIC provider. Even if in the future, a potential improvement in the transaction performance may result in higher ratings, the ratings are capped at a ‘AA (sf)’ level due to counterparty exposure, in line with the current rating on CECA. Nevertheless, given that the transaction relies on the swap, which does not comply with our 2010 criteria, the notes are linked to the rating on the swap counterparty (CECA) plus one notch. As a result, we have today lowered to ‘A+ (sf)’ and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes, and affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ‘A (sf)’ rating on the class B notes.

-- In AyT Hipotecario Mixto V, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos, the GIC contract downgrade language has been modified so that CECA can remain as the GIC provider. Even if in the future, a potential improvement in the transaction performance may result in higher ratings, the ratings are capped at a ‘AA (sf)’ level due to counterparty exposure, in line with the current rating on CECA. Given the high seasoning of this transaction, the notes can maintain their current ratings even without the benefit of the swap, so we have today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ‘AA (sf)’ rating on the class A notes.

After today’s rating actions, 27 tranches in 14 Spanish RMBS transactions remain on CreditWatch negative. Either they have substantial exposure to supporting counterparties, or we are still completing our analysis. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placements in the remaining affected transactions in the coming weeks.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor’s 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at

here.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Ratings List Resolving 14 Spanish RMBS Counterparty-Related CreditWatch Placements--March 29, 2012, March 29, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Ratings On 43 Tranches In 26 Spanish RMBS Transactions Placed Or Kept On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions, Dec. 23, 2011

-- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgraded To ‘A’ From ‘A+'; Subsidiary Downgraded To ‘A+’ From ‘AA-', Nov. 29, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009