TEXT-S&P affirms rtg on Spanish RMBS deal IM PASTOR 3's class A nts

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Dec. 23, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative 43 tranches in 26 Spanish RMBS transactions, where the remedy period had elapsed but remedy actions had not taken place.

-- Two of the affected transactions have amortized early, and only 41 tranches in 24 Spanish RMBS transactions remained on CreditWatch negative up to today.

-- We have today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ‘A (sf)’ rating on the class A notes in IM PASTOR 3.

-- After today’s rating actions, 26 tranches in 13 transactions remain on CreditWatch negative. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placements in the remaining affected transactions in the coming weeks.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its ‘A (sf)’ rating on the class A notes in IM PASTOR 3, Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria.

On Dec. 23, 2011, we placed 43 tranches in 26 Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions on CreditWatch negative, because the remedy period had elapsed but remedy actions had not taken place (see “Ratings On 43 Tranches In 26 Spanish RMBS Transactions Placed Or Kept On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions,” published on Dec. 23, 2011).

In assessing the impact of any bank downgrades on our structured finance ratings, we apply our 2010 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010, and “Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update,” published on Jan. 13, 2011).

We have today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ‘A (sf)’ rating on the class A notes in IM PASTOR 3.

In this transaction, Banco Santander S.A. (A+/Negative/A-1) has replaced Bankinter S.A. (BBB/Negative/A-2) as the guaranteed investment contract counterparty (GIC provider). Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; A-/Watch Neg/A-2), as the swap counterparty, is posting collateral according to our 2004 criteria (“Global Interest Rate and Currency Swaps: Calculating the Collateral Required Amount” (ARCHIVED), published on Feb. 26, 2004). However, we do not consider the swap documentation to be in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria. As such, the highest potential rating on the notes is equal to the long-term rating on the swap counterparty, plus one notch--which is its current rating. As a result, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ‘A (sf)’ rating on the class A notes.

After today’s rating actions, 26 tranches in 13 Spanish RMBS transactions remain on CreditWatch negative. Either they have substantial exposure to supporting counterparties, or we are still completing our analysis. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placements in the remaining affected transactions in the coming weeks.