TEXT-Fitch rates Damodar Valley Corp's bond programme at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Damodar Valley Corporation’s (DVC) proposed INR44bn bonds programme an expected National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)'. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The rating is based on the unconditional, absolute and irrevocable guarantee extended by the Government of India (GoI, Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating ‘BBB-'/Stable) as well as the payment mechanism in place which covers timely payment of principal and interest. GoI’s obligations to pay principal and interest will be continuing and more than one demand can be made under the guarantee.

The payment security mechanism requires DVC to open a designated bank account for servicing of bonds and adequately fund the designated account at least 10 days before the due date for servicing of principal and/or accrued interest obligations. If DVC fails to fund the designated account with the required funds, latest 8 days before the due date, the programme’s trustee shall invoke the GoI guarantee. GoI must fund the designated account at least one day before the due date with the amount mentioned by the trustee in the notice of invocation.

Any failure of the GoI to meet timely obligation, non-compliance of the payment mechanism for repayment of the rated instrument and any deviation in the structured payment mechanism may lead to a downgrade.

DVC, India’s first multi-purpose river-management and power utility, undertakes power generation, transmission and supply. In the financial year ended March 2010, DVC earned revenues, operating EBDITAR and net profit of INR57.4bn, INR13.18bn and INR2.98bn, respectively.