TEXT-S&P ratings - Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 -
Ratings -- Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd. (Unsolicited Ratings) 29-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: South Africa
Primary SIC: Bank holding
companies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Dec-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
15-Jul-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
