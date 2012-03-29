TEXT-S&P ratings - Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 -

Ratings -- Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd. (Unsolicited Ratings) 29-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: South Africa

Primary SIC: Bank holding

companies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Dec-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

15-Jul-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

