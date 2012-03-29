FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd.
#Credit Markets
March 29, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd. (Unsolicited Ratings) 29-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: South Africa

Primary SIC: Bank holding

companies

==============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Dec-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

15-Jul-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================

