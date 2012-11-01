TEXT-Fitch affirms Tokio Marine & Nichido at IFS 'AA-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.’s (TMNF) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘AA-'. The Outlook is Stable. TMNF is a core company of Tokio Marine Group.

The IFS rating reflects its strong capitalisation and liquidity as well as its robust franchise, which Fitch expects to continue. Despite a weak domestic equity market and several natural catastrophes in FYE12 (the financial year ended March 2012), TMNF’s and Tokio Marine Group’s financial positions have remained strong. Tokio Marine Group reported a consolidated statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) at end-March 2012 at 718% and TMNF reported net leverage at 3x, both of which were stronger than peers.

TMNF’s IFS rating is, to a certain extent, influenced by Japan’s creditworthiness (Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): ‘A+'/Negative) as more than 70% of Tokio Marine Group’s revenues and assets are in Japan. TMNF’s robust credit profile allows the insurer to be rated above the Japanese sovereign by up to two notches. A downgrade of the sovereign by one notch would not, therefore, necessarily lead to a downgrade of TMNF’s IFS rating.

The profitability of Tokio Marine Group’s domestic non-life insurance business is unlikely to decline further; premium hikes should underpin improvement of profitability in FYE13. The group’s profitable domestic life insurance business is expanding strongly and should help support the group’s credit profile.

The group’s diversified international insurance business is also growing, although it was hit by losses from catastrophes in FYE12 including the Thai floods which will cost the group about JPY130bn. The international insurance business accounts for half of adjusted earnings. The group’s biggest weakness is its domestic equity holdings which represented about 12% of assets at end-March 2012. However, TMNF is continuously reducing its exposure to domestic equities under its strengthened enterprise risk management. The group’s solid capitalisation and overall robust underwriting fundamentals have supported its capital adequacy in the face of unstable financial markets and natural disasters over the last three years.

Key negative rating triggers are a material erosion of capitalisation caused by a major natural disaster or financial crisis, the group’s SMR declining below 600%, deterioration in TMNF’s net leverage to above 4x or an unexpected surge in the combined ratio over a sustained period.

Since Japan’s Long-Term Local-Currency IDR ‘A+’ is currently on Negative Outlook, an upgrade of TMNF is unlikely in the near future.

TMNF was established in 2004 through a merger between Tokio Marine and Nichido Fire and has been the leader in Japan’s non-life insurance industry.