TEXT-S&P ratings - FirstRand Ltd.
March 29, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - FirstRand Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- FirstRand Ltd. ----------------------------------------- 29-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: South Africa

Primary SIC: Bank holding

companies

Mult. CUSIP6: 337626

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Apr-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================

