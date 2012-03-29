TEXT-S&P ratings - FirstRand Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- FirstRand Ltd. ----------------------------------------- 29-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: South Africa
Primary SIC: Bank holding
companies
Mult. CUSIP6: 337626
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Apr-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
===============================================================================