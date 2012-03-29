TEXT-Fitch ups Dillard's Inc. IDR to 'BB+'

At the end of 2011, adjusted debt/EBITDAR ratio stood at 1.6 times (x) while the fixed charge coverage came in at 6.1x. Fitch expects Dillard’s leverage to remain within 2.0x (could be slightly higher at seasonal working capital peaks) over the intermediate term. Dillard’s may choose to use borrowings under its credit facility or other sources of financing to augment its share buyback program. While Dillard’s credit metrics are strong for the rating category, the ratings continue to incorporate Dillard’s below industry-average sales productivity (as measured by sales per square foot) and operating profitability relative to its investment grade peers.

Risks to the ratings are a return to negative comparable store sales trends and/or debt financed share buybacks that take leverage over the 2.5x range.

Dillard’s is the sixth largest department store chain in the U.S. in terms of sales, with 2011 revenue of $6.2 billion on 288 stores and 16 clearance centers in 29 states in the southeast, central and southwestern U.S. Dillard’s comps have continued their positive trajectory, up 4% in 2011, following a +3% comp in 2010 after 10 years of negative trends. The improvement has been driven by improved merchandise assortment, store execution, inventory control, and improved service.

Dillard’s has attempted to move more upscale to differentiate itself from the moderate, traditional department stores by procuring products found in specialty boutiques and up-market retailers such as Nordstrom. While its more recent focus on reinvigorating its brands and cutting through excess inventory have yielded positive top-line results, Dillard’s annual sales per square foot at $118 is significantly lower than other well-operated mid-tier department store peers which are in the $175-$230 range. This should provide further opportunity for improvement. The company has also taken a more aggressive stance toward closing underperforming stores, closing a net 22 units or over 6% of its square footage since the end of 2007.

From a store investment perspective, Dillard’s pulled back capital expenditures to $75 million in 2009 and roughly $100 million-$120 million in 2010/11 versus the $300 million-plus range in 2006-2007. While the $300 million-plus level reflected new store openings and Dillard’s is ramping up capital spending to $175 million in 2012, the company may need to step up its capital spending further to keep pace with the industry longer term. At the present time, however, the company’s real estate portfolio is in relatively adequate shape and the real challenge is executing on its merchandising strategy, in Fitch’s view.

Liquidity remains strong, supported by a cash balance of $224 million as of Jan. 28, 2012 and $753 million available under its $1 billion credit facility. Fitch expects Dillard’s to generate strong free cash flow (FCF) of approximately $250 million annually through 2012-2014, compared with the $400 million range for each of the past three years.

Dillard’s has dedicated the bulk of its FCF to debt reduction, paying down $2.5 billion in debt over the past 10 years to a level where consolidated book debt is around $900 million. Fitch expects Dillard’s to pay down $77 million in 2012 maturities; after this, the company’s next debt maturity of $248 million is in 2018.

Given modest debt maturities, Fitch expects Dillard’s to direct excess cash flow toward share buybacks. In addition, if the level of share buybacks is similar to the $500 million executed in 2011, Fitch expects the activity to be supported by borrowings under its credit facility which could lead to increased leverage from the current 1.6x.

The $1 billion senior credit facility, which is due to mature on Dec. 12, 2012, is rated one notch above the IDR at ‘BBB-’ as the facility is secured by 100% of the inventories at Dillard’s unrestricted operating subsidiaries. Fitch expects Dillard’s to amend and extend this facility in its first quarter with a five-year term and substantially similar terms and structure. Dillard‘s, Inc. and its operating subsidiaries are the borrowers under the revolver. Availability for borrowings and letter of credit obligations under the current credit agreement is limited to 85% of the inventory of certain company unrestricted operating subsidiaries. Dillard’s typically has full access to its facility at peak inventory season. There are no financial covenants in the facility as long as availability exceeds $100 million. When availability falls below this threshold, fixed charge coverage must be at least 1.0x.

The $670 million of senior unsecured notes are rated at par with the IDR while the $200 million in capital securities due 2038 are rated two notches below the IDR reflecting their structural subordination.

Fitch has upgraded the company’s IDR and issue ratings as follows:

--Long-term IDR to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’;

--$1 billion secured credit facility to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+’ ;

--Senior unsecured notes to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’;

--Capital securities upgraded to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.