FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises FirstRand Bank and FirstRand otlk to neg; rtgs afmd
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 29, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P revises FirstRand Bank and FirstRand otlk to neg; rtgs afmd

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 -

Overview

-- On March 28, 2012, we revised the outlook on the long-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of South Africa to negative from stable, and affirmed the ratings.

-- We are therefore revising the outlook on FirstRand Bank Ltd. (FRB) and FirstRand Ltd. (FRL) to negative from stable. At the same time, we are affirming the ‘BBB+/A-2’ ratings on FRB and the ‘BBB/A-2’ ratings on FRL.

-- The negative outlook on both entities reflects that on the Republic of South Africa.

Rating Action

On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on South Africa-based FirstRand Bank Ltd. (FRB), and its nonoperational holding company FirstRand Ltd. (FRL), to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings and ‘zaAA/zaA-1’ national scale ratings on FRB and the ‘BBB/A-2’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings and ‘zaAA-/zaA-1’ national scale ratings on FRL.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.