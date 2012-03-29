TEXT-S&P summary: Medpace Inc.

Medpace’s “weak” business risk profile reflects its position as a small niche player in an industry that increasingly favors larger players. Its participation in the CRO industry subjects the company to risks stemming from contract cancellations, non-renewals of contracts, and demand volatility. Moreover, given its focus on metabolic diseases, it was disproportionately affected by regulatory changes at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding trials for diabetes treatments. This led to delays in a number of clinical trials and, as a result, a significant drop in revenues in 2010. Medpace will have to continue to keep competing with much larger players in an industry that is starting to consolidate and where major pharmaceutical companies are seeking to work with fewer, but larger, CROs with international reach. Still, Medpace’s client base is diverse, with its largest client accounting for roughly 10% of revenues and its top ten customers account for less than half of its backlog.

Medpace’s “aggressive” financial risk profile reflects leverage of about 5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt that we believe will be sustained at about 12%. It also reflects a specialized service offering that results in higher margins than its peers, and growing free cash flow. We expect the company to apply some of that free cash flow to reduce debt so that leverage will not exceed 5x over the near-term. The company has done some tuck-in acquisitions but we do not expect any major debt-financed acquisitions over the near-term.

Liquidity

We believe Medpace’s liquidity is adequate, based on:

-- Our belief that sources of cash should exceed mandatory uses over the next 12-24 months by a greater-than-1.2x ratio;

-- A comfortable cushion to covenants that enable access to its undrawn $50 million revolver;

-- Expectations of positive free cash flows over the next two years;

-- Even if EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity will continue to exceed needs; and

-- We believe Medpace can absorb high-impact, low-probability events without refinancing.

Recovery analysis

Our issue-level rating on Medpace’s senior secured credit facility is ‘B+’ (the same as the corporate credit rating); the ‘4’ recovery rating indicates our expectation of an average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The facility consists of a $50 million revolver due 2016 and a $285 million term loan due 2017. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Medpace Inc. published June 15, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)

Outlook

Our stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Medpace will benefit from the improving trends in the CRO industry given its specialized service offering and participation in the later stage clinical trials.

We could raise the rating upon leverage sustained below 4x and an improved perception of business risk. This would be demonstrated by success in winning new contracts over the longer term, in addition to greater size and scale and therapeutic diversity. We could lower the rating in the event of another unexpected downturn in the CRO industry, or further regulatory challenges that impact its focus on metabolic diseases. Coupled with an inability to win new contracts, this would likely pressure margins and result in leverage being sustained at more than 5x and FFO to debt remaining under 12%.

