TEXT-Fitch afrms International Personal Finance plc at 'BB+'

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed International Personal Finance Plc’s (IPF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BB+, Short-term IDR at ‘B’ and senior unsecured debt at ‘BB+'. The Long-term IDR has a Stable Outlook.

The ratings reflect the significant credit, operational, regulatory and FX risks arising from unsecured home-collected lending in emerging markets as well as its modest business scale and diversification. The company’s funding is undiversified, relying solely on wholesale funding and its business model faces technological challenges. These risks would normally cap the ratings firmly below investment grade. However, uplift to the Long-term IDR has been provided by the company’s strong cash flow and capital generation, robust risk management, modest leverage and demonstrated management ability to rapidly restructure problem operations (Hungary in 2009).

The Stable Outlook takes into consideration IPF’s indication that it does not intend to increase its modest leverage in the near future (debt/tangible equity was a low 0.9x at FYE11) given the uncertain global economic outlook. Nonetheless, material erosion to leverage, or a significant deterioration in performance and asset quality would place downward pressure on IPF’s ratings.

An upgrade in the rating would be difficult to envisage given its current business format, strategy and funding profile.

Credit risk is high at IPF, with a high level of arrears reported (28% of gross receivables were over 90 days overdue at FYE11). However, these, and the corresponding high impairment charges are part of IPF’s business model and IPF is well compensated for these risks. Arrears and loan performance are monitored centrally on a weekly basis and underwriting is adjusted accordingly.

IPF is also exposed to significant regulatory risks. The EU Consumer Credit Directive (CCD) has been implemented in each of IPF’s European markets. Costs relating to early settlement rebates (ESRs) which are netted off against revenue, increased by GBP13.3m in FY11; FY12 ESRs expected to be an additional GBP10m-GBP15m. The continuing regulatory scrutiny of consumer credit presents further risks to IPF’s business model, though these are partially addressed by product modification.

Fitch notes IPF’s business model has traditionally benefited from characteristics of a captive market. However, the increasing penetration and affordability of the internet could potentially increase customer access to alternative credit providers (such as internet-based payday lenders), thus eroding IPF’s pricing power.

In FY11, revenues rose by 6.7% benefiting from increased marketing expenditure. Impairment charges as percentage of revenues reduced to 25.8% from 27.6%. Net profit increased by 29%. Although macroeconomic conditions in IPF’s markets remain uncertain, the management aims to almost double the business and profits in the next five years.

IPF does not have access to deposit funding and is reliant on wholesale funding. IPF mitigates the refinancing and liquidity risks by careful budgeting of its funding needs. Committed debt facilities totalled GBP447.9m at FYE11, including headroom of GBP171.4m. Committed funding should be sufficient for financing IPF’s business plan until November 2013.

IPF was established as a separate company in July 2007 after de-merging from Provident Financial Plc (‘BBB’/Stable). It is listed in London and focuses on small, unsecured home-collected loans in emerging markets.