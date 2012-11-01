FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch drops Indian national ratings criteria for bank hybrids & sub debt
#Credit Markets
November 1, 2012 / 8:27 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch drops Indian national ratings criteria for bank hybrids & sub debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 01 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the criteria for rating Indian banks’ hybrid and subordinated debt on a National scale, as the agency no longer assigns National ratings in India.

The criteria withdrawn are ‘Criteria for Indian National Ratings of Bank Hybrids and Subordinated Debt’ dated 18 January 2010.

All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Pvt Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group and is dedicated to the Indian market and focused exclusively on the National scale, domestic credit ratings (see ‘Fitch Launches New National Ratings Brand in India’ dated 12 September 2012).The withdrawn criteria are available on India Ratings’ website at www.indiaratings.co.in.

Fitch will continue to assign and monitor international ratings of banks in India. The applicable criteria include, but are not limited to, the following:

- Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (15 August 2012)

- Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities (15 December 2011)

- Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (10 August 2012)

