TEXT-S&P summary: Laureate Education Inc.

We view business execution related to Laureate’s rapid growth as a key risk. In 2011, Laureate made five tuck-in acquisitions and we expect this trend to continue in 2012. The revenue base has continued to grow through acquisitions from low-double-digit percent organic enrollment growth. Under our base case scenario for 2012, we expect revenue and EBITDA growth to occur at a low-double-digit percent rate due to continued enrollment growth as a result of strong demand for education overseas. We expect the portfolio of international schools to continue to grow, but that growth could slightly decelerate in 2013. We expect the EBITDA margin to remain relatively flat over the next 12 months.

Revenue and EBITDA rose roughly 10% and 11% respectively in the fourth quarter of 2011, reflecting an increase in overall enrollments. Laureate derives only 20% of its revenues from U.S. online operations, of which Title IV funding accounts for 73%. The final U.S. Department of Education (DoE) rules on postsecondary programs’ loan principal repayment rates have been determined, and Laureate has lower student default rates than the threshold because working professional graduate students account for over 90% of its enrollment. It also has a significantly smaller contribution to revenue from its U.S. schools than peers.

Credit measures are exposed to volatility in exchange rates and country risk because the company generates roughly three-quarters of its EBITDA outside the U.S., and about 80% of its debt is denominated in U.S. dollars. Debt to EBITDA (capitalizing Laureate’s large, off-balance-sheet operating lease commitments and including put options held by the minority owners in the company’s Latin American schools) subsided slightly to 6.1x in for the period ended Dec. 31, 2011, from 6.9x at year-end 2010, as increasing EBITDA more than offset a modest rise in debt levels. Debt leverage, though still high, is lower than the over-8x level at the time of the 2007 leveraged buyout. Leverage is in line with our indicative financial risk threshold of more than 5x, which we associate with a highly leveraged financial profile. EBITDA coverage of interest improved but was still low, at 2.2x in the quarter ended Dec 31, 2011, minimally up from 1.9x at year-end 2010. We expect leverage to remain in the low-6.0x area and coverage to remain in the low-2.0x area in 2012 due from EBITDA growth that is partially offset by future acquisitions.

We believe the company will be able to service debt with discretionary cash flow and cash balances over the near term. The company generated minimal discretionary cash flow and used almost all cash flow from operations for capital expenditures as a part of its growth strategy. We expect EBITDA conversion to discretionary cash flow to remain flat with the modest level of the past 12 months, as increased capital expenditures necessary to support growth offset growing operating cash flow.

Liquidity

Laureate has “adequate” sources of liquidity, in our view, to cover its needs over the next 12 to 24 months, even in the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of Laureate’s liquidity profile incorporates the following:

-- We expect the company’s sources to cover uses for the upcoming 12 to 24 months by 1.2x.

-- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 20% drop in EBITDA over the next 12 months.

-- We believe headroom under the company’s financial covenants could withstand a 20% drop in EBITDA.

-- The company has the capacity to absorb high-impact, low-probability shocks over the coming 12 months, in our view.

-- In our opinion, the company has a generally satisfactory standing in the credit markets.

Liquidity sources include cash balances of $457.2 million on Dec. 31, 2011, and availability of $88 million under a $350 million revolving credit facility. Laureate’s flexibility benefits from the lack of maintenance financial covenants in the U.S. credit agreement. We believe the company is still interested in growing through acquisition, which is likely to keep financial risk high and could consume cash balances.

Debt maturities are nominal in 2012 and $120 million of the pay-in-kind (PIK) toggle notes come due in 2013. The remaining $392 million of PIK toggle notes and $260 million 10% senior notes mature in 2015. There is a contingent maturity of the credit facilities in May 2015 if Laureate does not refinance more than $250 million or roughly 33% of the cash coupon and PIK toggle notes due Aug. 15, 2015, 91 days prior to their stated maturity and net total leverage does not decline from its current level to under 5.0x.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor’s recovery report on Laureate published June 24, 2011, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Laureate’s debt leverage will decline from currently steep levels, and that liquidity will remain adequate, provided that acquisitions proceed at a measured pace. Although unlikely in the near term, we could lower the rating if there is a reversal in recent operating trends and discretionary cash flow becomes negative. More specifically, this could occur if EBITDA falls by 20% over the next 12 months. Factors that could lead to such a decline include a drop in campus-based enrollment, competitive pricing, unfavorable exchange-rate fluctuations, an ineffective integration of acquisitions, potential economic and political instability in some of the countries where the company operates, or, more likely, a combination of these factors. An upgrade, which we also view as unlikely over the near term, would require the company to meaningfully improve operating performance, increase discretionary cash flow, and establish debt leverage below 6x on a sustainable basis.

