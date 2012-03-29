TEXT-Fitch rates Stanford University, CA revs 'AAA';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an ‘AAA’ rating to the following series of bonds issued by or on behalf of Stanford University (Stanford or the university):

--$75 million California Educational Facilities Authority (CEFA) revenue bonds series U-2;

--$140 million taxable bonds series 2012.

The fixed-rate series U-2 bonds and taxable bonds series 2012 (the refunding bonds) are expected to price via negotiated sale on or about the week of April 2. Proceeds of the refunding bonds will be used to refinance approximately $190 million of taxable commercial paper notes, refinance other obligations, and pay various costs of issuance. Following the issuance of the bonds, approximately $116.2 million of taxable commercial paper (CP) will remain outstanding.

In addition, Fitch affirms various long- and short-term ratings on the university’s debt portfolio as detailed at the end of this release.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

Revenue bonds and CP are unsecured, general obligations of the university.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

STABLE CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: Stanford’s ‘AAA’ rating continues to reflect its consistently strong financial performance and vast resource base; industry leading fundraising activity; and outstanding student demand.

MANAGEABLE FINANCIAL LEVERAGE: Consistent operating surpluses and diverse revenue streams offset the burden created by Stanford’s periodic issuance of debt to fund capital projects.