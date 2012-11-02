TEXT-S&P summary: Sony Bank Inc.

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ ratings on Sony Bank are based on the company’s “moderate” business position, “adequate” capital and earnings, “adequate” risk position, “average” funding, and “adequate” liquidity, as well as the likelihood of the bank receiving extraordinary support from the SFH group in a time of need. The SACP is ‘bbb+'.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank’s anchor SACP, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). Our anchor SACP for a bank operating only in Japan is ‘a-'.

The BICRA score is informed by our evaluation of economic risk. We view Japan as a developed and diverse economy with strong net external balance, which offsets the high level of government debt, and limited fiscal flexibility. With regard to industry risk, the banking sector is underpinned by a high and stable share of core deposits in funding and prudent regulatory monitoring. On the other hand, we consider the banking sector as fragmented with overcapacity, and those factors are evidenced by generally low earnings capacity.

We assess Sony Bank’s business position as “moderate.” Sony Bank is an Internet-based bank that mainly focuses on offering retail commercial banking services, such as deposits and personal loans. It operates under SFH, which is a financial holding company partially owned by Sony Corp. (Sony; BBB/Negative/A-2). As of the end of March 2012, Sony Bank had about JPY1.9 trillion in total assets, nearly 900,000 deposit accounts, and about JPY1.8 trillion in customer assets.

Sony Bank’s business has seen steady growth in new accounts since its inauguration in 2001, because it offers convenience and highly competitive deposit rates through Internet transactions nationwide.

However, the size of its assets and the scale of its businesses are small compared with major and regional banks in Japan, and its business lines are still limited. In recent years, Sony Bank has started corporate lending and credit card businesses and acquired a credit card settlement service provider as its subsidiary. Despite its endeavors to diversify its operations, the contributions from such undertakings to the bank’s overall earnings are still limited. While the acquired credit card settlement service provider substantially boosted the bank’s earnings from commissions in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012), Sony Bank does not expect any earnings contribution from the credit card business in the near future.

On Aug. 1, 2012, Sony Bank sold Sony Bank Securities Inc. (not rated), a wholly owned subsidiary established in June 2007, to Monex Group Inc. (not rated), a financial holding company that owns Monex Inc. (not rated), which is a major online brokerage firm in Japan. Meanwhile, in our view, the bank maintains a conservative management policy. It focuses mainly on offering mortgage loans and investing in government and corporate bonds.

Sony Bank’s capital and earnings are “adequate,” in our assessment. We expect the bank’s risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to remain at about 9.0% over the next 18 months or so, which is average by international comparison. As it expands its business scope, Sony Bank’s risk assets are likely to increase and exert downward pressure on its RAC ratio, in our opinion. However, we believe that it will likely receive financial support from SFH to maintain its RAC ratio at the current level, which is average by international standards.

Sony Bank’s profitability is low compared with Japan’s major and regional banks. This is mainly due to narrow interest margins as a result of intense deposit rate competition in the online banking market, and in part to rising costs for system maintenance. Sony Bank’s lending volume, on the other hand, is currently rising and credit-related costs are unlikely to increase sharply, considering the bank’s prudent management policies. Accordingly, Standard & Poor’s believes that the bank is likely to post steady profits over the next few quarters. In addition, we expect the sale of Sony Bank Securities, which had continued to post net losses since it began operations, to boost its earnings to some extent.

Our assessment of Sony Bank’s risk position is “adequate.” The pace of operational growth is moderate and complexity of risk is low because the bank mainly focuses on deposits and mortgage loans. Due to the characteristics of its business model, its operations could be negatively affected if problems occur in its technological system. However, the bank has not run into any critical events thus far. Meanwhile, its asset portfolio consists mainly of marketable securities and long-term mortgage loans with a slightly high degree of concentration compared with larger domestic banks. Marketable securities account for a large share of its assets and it incurred impairment losses on these securities holdings in fiscal 2008 (ended March 31, 2009), when credit and stock markets deteriorated. It posted a net loss during fiscal 2008. As such, managing market and interest rate risks is important for Sony Bank, in our opinion.

Its net nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio, after eliminating loan loss reserves, remained at a manageable level of 0.24% as of March 31, 2012, virtually unchanged from 0.23% as of March 31, 2011. A part of the existing mortgage loans, however, may be rescheduled as another part has been due to the government support measures for SMEs and individuals that have been implemented since 2009, which will possibly raise the NPL ratio in the future.

We assess Sony Bank’s funding as “average.” The bank has a diversified customer base as an Internet-based bank that mainly focuses on offering retail banking services, such as deposits and personal loans. We believe, however, that the mobility of deposits is high compared with traditional banks, given that its term deposits accounted for 72% of the total deposits as of March 31, 2012, and many of its customers seek higher interest rate yields. Meanwhile, we view the bank’s liquidity as “adequate” because it has a low loan-to-deposit ratio low of 47% as of March 31, 2012. Its liquid asset holdings, such as cash and deposits and government bonds, far exceed the outstanding balance of market-sensitive, short-term funding.

The long-term counterparty rating on Sony Bank incorporates the extraordinary support factor from SFH in the form of a two-notch uplift from the stand-alone assessment, which excludes extraordinary support factor from parent groups. In addition to Sony Bank, SFH holds Sony Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Sony Life; A+/Stable/--) and Sony Assurance Inc. (not rated) under its umbrella. Although Sony Bank’s profit contribution to the parent group remains limited, we believe that it is a “strategically important subsidiary” for SFH, based on our insurance group rating criteria. Our assessment is based on the fact that Sony Bank has unique financial functions, which are different from those of Sony Life and Sony Assurance, and that SFH group companies have been increasingly collaborating with one another.

