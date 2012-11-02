TEXT-S&P:Tokai Labour Bank series 8 RMBS assigned prel rtgs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02 -

OVERVIEW

-- Tokai Labour Bank Series 8 is an RMBS transaction, in which trust certificates are backed by a pool of housing loan receivables originated by Tokai Labour Bank.

-- Based on our view of the transaction’s legal structure, credit support, and pool characteristics, among other factors, we assigned our preliminary ‘AAA (sf)’ ratings to the senior trust certificates 1 and 2.

Nippon Standard & Poor’s K.K. (NSP) today assigned its preliminary ‘AAA (sf)’ ratings to Tokai Labour Bank’s JPY20 billion Series 8 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates due December 2047 (see list below). The senior trust certificates issued under this residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction are backed by a pool of housing loan receivables originated by Tokai Labour Bank and entrusted with Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Co. (A+/Stable/A-1). This is the eighth securitization of residential mortgage loans originated by Tokai Labour Bank.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Nov. 2, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The final ratings will be assigned after the amount and terms are finalized and a full ratings analysis has been concluded, including a satisfactory review of the final transaction structure, transaction documents, and necessary legal documents and opinions.

The preliminary ratings address the full and timely payment of interest and ultimate full repayment of principal for the senior trust certificates by the transaction’s legal final maturity date in December 2047.

The preliminary ratings are based on:

-- Our conclusion that the interest payments and principal repayments on the senior trust certificates in this transaction will be made without any difficulty, even under the stress level sized for a ‘AAA’ rating;

-- Adequate overcollateralization, excess spread, and the transaction’s structure, which mitigate the credit risk of the underlying loan receivables;

-- The advance payment of expected collection proceeds, in order to cope with commingling risk;

-- Monthly monitoring of setoff risk, and a structure that allows additional entrustments upon the occurrence of certain events; and

-- Ample cash reserves established at the trust at closing, to mitigate liquidity risk and to cover expenses needed for obligor perfection.

Tokai Labour Bank is a labor credit association created through the merger of three labor banks located in Aichi, Gifu, and Mie prefectures in October 2000. As of March 2012, Tokai Labour Bank had a deposit balance of JPY1.3737 trillion, a loan balance of JPY1.0549 trillion, and a capital adequacy ratio of 10.66%. It has 3,338 group members and operates through 43 branches.

Based in the city of Nagoya, Tokai Labour Bank has seen its business results improve in recent years, backed by its excellent customer base. It has the largest housing loan balance, almost equivalent in size to those of major regional banks, among the financial institutions based in the Tokai region.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

“Performance Watch: Tokai Labour Bank RMBS Transactions, Series 1 To 7; Update For September 2012,” Oct. 3, 2012

“Performance Watch: Private-Sector RMBS Transactions In Japan,” July 8, 2012

“Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” May 31, 2012

“Japan RMBS: Post-Disaster Outlook Is Stable For Most RMBS Deals,” April 9, 2012

“Japanese Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of Major Macroeconomic Factors,” April 6, 2012

“Principles Of Credit Ratings,” Feb. 16, 2011

“Rating Methodology For Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities In Japan,” Aug. 19, 2007