TEXT-Fitch drops KS Oils's ratings
March 30, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch drops KS Oils's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based KS Oils Limited’s (KSO) National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch A-(ind)nm’. A list of additional rating actions is provided below.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of KS Oils.

KS Oils was migrated to the non-monitored category on 12 August 2011 (please see the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn the company’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR7,850m interchangeable fund-based facilities: ‘Fitch A-(ind)nm’/‘Fitch A1(ind)nm’; ratings withdrawn

- INR5,150m interchangeable non-fund based limits: ‘Fitch A-(ind)nm’/‘Fitch A1(ind)nm’; ratings withdrawn

- INR4,870m long-term loans: ‘Fitch A-(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

