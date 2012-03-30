FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: SRE Group Ltd.
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 30, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: SRE Group Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- SRE Group Ltd. -------------------------------- 30-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Dec-2010 B-/-- B-/--

10-Mar-2009 B/-- B/--

18-Jun-2008 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on China-based property developer SRE Group Ltd. reflects the group’s small scale, limited projects, high leverage, and volatile margins. The rating also takes into account the execution risk to projects outside the company’s home market of Shanghai. SRE’s somewhat established record in Shanghai, and the good location and low land costs of some of its projects temper the above weaknesses.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.