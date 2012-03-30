TEXT-S&P:JHF unaffected by Govt. advisory announcement

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Japan Housing Finance Agency (JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+) would not be immediately affected by a Cabinet advisory committee’s announcement that it has raised issues for the government to consider in its planned reform of JHF.

On March 27, an advisory committee of the Cabinet Office announced that it has given its opinions on the government’s road map for JHF’s future. The committee said that it has weighed the pros and cons of the current housing policy and suggested several new business models for the agency. JHF is a government-related entity (GRE) that specializes in mortgage lending in Japan. Its primary role is to promote housing ownership by providing long-term fixed-rate financing through securitization support.

The government will only announce detailed measures of its new business schemes for JHF this summer. If adopted, we believe that these new business schemes may hurt JHF’s link and role with the government, depending on how JHF and the government are repositioned. There’s a possibility that the schemes may also hurt JHF’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), in our opinion. Some of the schemes’ measures include asking JHF to provide two-step loans through private banks; guarantees to private banks; and direct loans through a fund backed by private insurers. In addition, the schemes also call for JHF to provide direct long-term fixed-rate mortgage loans as a source of stable supply for such loans. If the government decides to reinforce its financial support for JHF, we will regard it as a strong sign of JHF’s status as a key GRE and maintain our current assessment that JHF has an “almost certain” likelihood of receiving government support.

We believe that the government’s planned reform puts into question JHF’s securitization-based business model in terms of its efficiency and sustainability. We intend to reassess JHF’s credit quality when the government concludes its discussion on the agency in the summer of 2012, or upon any developments that may occur before that.