TEXT-S&P summary: DVB Bank SE

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 30 -
Summary analysis -- DVB Bank SE ----------------------------------- 30-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Dec-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
12-Dec-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1
SACP bb
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +7
GRE Support 0
Group Support +7
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Ongoing support from 95% owner DZ BANK AG and ultimately from the German cooperative banking sector.
-- Solid expertise and franchise in transport lending.
-- Sound risk management and below-average risk appetite.