TEXT-S&P summary: DVB Bank SE

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

Summary analysis -- DVB Bank SE ----------------------------------- 30-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Dec-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

12-Dec-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1

SACP bb

Anchor bbb+

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +7

GRE Support 0

Group Support +7

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Ongoing support from 95% owner DZ BANK AG and ultimately from the German cooperative banking sector.

-- Solid expertise and franchise in transport lending.

-- Sound risk management and below-average risk appetite.