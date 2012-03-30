TEXT-S&P ups all rtgs in Prospero CLO II for performance reasons

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
-- European CLO Performance Index Shows Rise In Percentage Of Defaulted Assets For November 2011, Feb. 15, 2012
-- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 12, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011
-- Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Transaction Update: Prospero CLO II B.V., May 7, 2010
-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
-- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, March 19, 2008
-- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, Aug. 25, 2004
-- CDO Spotlight: ‘A-1’ Short-Term Rating Required for Investors in CDO Variable Funding Notes, May 24, 2004
Class Rating
To From
Prospero CLO II B.V./Prospero CLO II Inc.
EUR69 Million, GBP10.5 Million, And $293.7 Million Secured Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Raised
A-1-A AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)
A-1-B AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)
A-1-C AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)
A-1-VF AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)
A-2 A+ (sf) BBB+ (sf)
B BBB+ (sf) BBB- (sf)
C BBB (sf) BB (sf)
D BB (sf) CCC (sf)