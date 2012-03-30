FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ups all rtgs in Prospero CLO II for performance reasons
March 30, 2012

TEXT-S&P ups all rtgs in Prospero CLO II for performance reasons

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Prospero CLO II B.V./Prospero CLO II Inc.

EUR69 Million, GBP10.5 Million, And $293.7 Million Secured Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Raised

A-1-A AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)

A-1-B AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)

A-1-C AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)

A-1-VF AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)

A-2 A+ (sf) BBB+ (sf)

B BBB+ (sf) BBB- (sf)

C BBB (sf) BB (sf)

D BB (sf) CCC (sf)

