TEXT-S&P: Ratings on Japan's Bridgestone withdrawn at its request

March 30 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its ‘BBB+’ long-term corporate and debt ratings and its ‘A-2’ short-term corporate credit rating on Bridgestone Corp. and then withdrew the ratings at the company’s request. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating was stable.

The ratings reflected our assessment of the company’s business risk profile as satisfactory and its financial risk profile as intermediate. The tire manufacturer’s strength in high-performance tire segments and its strong competitiveness in global tire markets underpinned the ratings. We believe Bridgestone maintains a geographically diversified business, a dominant position in the Japanese market, a broad range of customers, and a relatively sound financial position. However, Bridgestone faces difficult industry fundamentals, including intense competition in emerging markets and high raw material prices, which constrained the ratings. Furthermore, swings in raw material prices can produce volatility in Bridgestone’s profitability and high capital expenditures can make free operating cash flow unstable.

The world’s leading tire manufacturers, including Bridgestone and Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A. (Michelin; BBB+/Stable/A-2) have been relatively successful in passing higher raw material costs to customers in recent years. Stiffening competition in emerging markets, upward pressure on raw material prices such as natural rubber, and the high yen continue to create a tough business environment for Bridgestone. However, recovering demand for both replacement and original equipment tires, and the transfer of higher raw material prices to customers have helped it recover profitability. Bridgestone’s financial standing has improved in line with a recovery in operating performance over the past two years. We expect the ratio of the company’s funds from operations (FFO) to debt to improve to about 40% in fiscal 2012 (ending Dec. 31, 2012) from a little over 30% in the previous fiscal year.

The outlook on the rating was stable at the time of the withdrawal. Although tougher competition may increase the company’s difficulty in transferring costs to customers, relatively solid demand for tires is likely, in our view, to help Bridgestone maintain a satisfactory EBITDA margin of around 13% over the next two years. However, we believe Bridgestone’s capital expenditures will likely remain high over the next two to three years as the company copes with growing demand for high value-added products in industrialized markets and enhances its production capacity in emerging markets. Therefore, in our opinion, Bridgestone’s free operating cash flow is unlikely to improve materially or become much more stable in the same period.

