TEXT-S&P raises Broadcaster ITV to 'BB+'
#Credit Markets
March 30, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Broadcaster ITV to 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 -

Overview

-- U.K. broadcaster ITV PLC continued to strengthen its credit metrics in 2011, supported by a stable advertising environment and almost GBP340 million of debt reduction through bond buybacks.

-- We are therefore raising our issuer and unsecured debt ratings on ITV to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that ITV’s credit measures will remain commensurate with the current rating even in a more challenging economic environment.

Rating Action

On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’ its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K. broadcaster ITV PLC. We affirmed the ‘B’ short-term corporate credit rating.

