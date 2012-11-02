FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Golomt Bank outlook to stable;affirms 'B+/B' rtgs
November 2, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Golomt Bank outlook to stable;affirms 'B+/B' rtgs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 02 - On Oct. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised the outlook on its long-term issuer credit rating on Golomt Bank of Mongolia to stable from positive. At the same time, Standard & Poor’s affirmed the ‘B+’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term issuer credit ratings on the bank.

We revised the outlook after similarly revising the outlook on the sovereign credit rating on Mongolia (BB-/Stable/B) on Oct. 29, 2012. The outlook revision reflects our view that there is a diminishing likelihood that the creditworthiness of Golomt Bank could benefit from extraordinary support from the Mongolian government over the next 12 months. This is because the bank’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of ‘b+’ is very close to the local currency rating on the Mongolia government despite the bank’s “high systemic importance” and our assessment of the government of Mongolia as “highly supportive” of the country’s banking sector.

We may raise the rating if Golomt Bank substantially improves its capitalization under the expectation of strong asset growth or noticeably improves its risk position through moderated credit growth and a continued track record of credit losses that are lower than domestic peers’. We may also raise the rating if the sovereign rating on Mongolia is raised and Golomt Bank maintains its “high systemic importance.” Conversely, we may lower the rating if the bank adopts a more aggressive expansion that weakens its already moderate capitalization or risk position.

-- Outlook On Mongolia Revised To Stable On Higher External Risk; ‘BB-/B’ Rating Affirmed, Oct. 29, 2012

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Mongolia, March 22, 2012

-- Golomt Bank of Mongolia, Jan. 2, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

