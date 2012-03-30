TEXT-S&P rates Swedish City of Boras 'AA+/A-1+'

Rationale

The ratings on Boras reflect Sweden’s stable and supportive local and regional government (LRG) system, together with the city’s dynamic and diverse economy. These strengths are offset by our expectations of high investments in the city’s municipal companies, which will increase municipal borrowing.

Boras benefits from very strong system support and institutional stability as a result of Sweden’s far-reaching equalization system and its own good compliance with a balanced-budget requirement. The lack of a formalized bail-out system is compensated by the Swedish government’s long record of support and commitment to stability.

The city’s economy is well-balanced and has a diverse industry structure with a focus on textiles, logistics, and manufacturing. We calculate the city’s annual GDP per capita at a strong $42,000. Well-developed infrastructure has helped Boras to develop into a regional logistics hub handling a large proportion of Sweden’s textile imports and exports. Boras University, with about 15,000 students, is an important employer and contributes to the local economy. With 104,000 inhabitants, Boras is the second-largest municipality in the Region of Vastra Gotaland. Annual population growth has averaged a stable 0.85% over the past three years, slightly above the Vastra Gotaland average of 0.7% and the national average of 0.8%.

We view the city’s management and budgetary flexibility as positive for the rating. While our base case assumes a slowdown of the sector’s tax revenue growth, we still expect Boras to report sound operating surpluses of 3%-4% of operating revenues and only very modest 1%-2% deficits after capital accounts in 2012-2014.

Boras has no debt on behalf of its municipal operations, but acts as an in-house bank for its 13 municipal companies. The city’s debt position is modest, with tax-supported debt amounting to 29% of consolidated revenues at year-end 2011. In addition to external debt of about Swedish krona (SEK) 2.2 billion, Boras has supplied SEK1.5 billion in retained cash reserves as financing for its municipal companies. About half of the city’s tax-supported debt is onlent to public housing company AB Bostader, which we consider self-supporting. Comprehensive investments in municipal companies in the planning period through 2013 will likely require increased debt financing by the city. In our base case, we forecast Boras’ tax-supported debt will rise to 43% of consolidated revenues in 2013 with the trend continuing in 2014 and beyond due to plans by municipal utility company Boras Energi och Miljo AB to construct a combined heat and power plant and facilities for water and sewage treatment. We estimate the cost at about SEK2.3 billion, which will be largely debt-financed.

Liquidity

We consider Boras’ liquidity position to be a “neutral” rating factor as our criteria define the term. The city normally holds a cash balance of about SEK100 million and primarily uses committed credit facilities from banks to handle its liquidity needs and reduce refinancing risk. Specifically, Boras has SEK1 billion in committed liquidity facilities in addition to two checking accounts totaling SEK210 million, which are usually left untouched. In February 2012, we forecast Boras’ cash and available committed bank facilities at 79% of debt maturing over the following 12 months. We note that Boras aims to set up a SEK1 billion commercial paper program to diversify its funding options. We expect the city to use the program primarily in place of short-term bank loans. As such, we do not expect the city’s short-term borrowing as a proportion of total borrowing to change.

Importantly, we consider that Boras’ liquidity position has been strengthened by the city’s ready and reliable access to financing. Its financing sources include traditional bank borrowing and loans from municipal funding vehicle Kommuninvest i Sverige AB (AAA/Stable/A-1+). When its commercial paper program becomes operational it will also have access to the capital markets.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Boras will maintain a sound budgetary performance with only minor balances after capital expenditures over the planning period through 2013 and that its tax-supported debt will increase only moderately by 2013. We expect Boras to manage its increasing loan portfolio prudently to minimize refinancing and interest rate risk.

All other things being equal, we could raise the rating if Boras’ liquidity improves such that we reassess it as a “very positive” rating factor wkhuile keeping tax-supported debt at modest levels. Such a reassessment could follow an increase in the city’s liquidity facilities or a lasting extension of the maturity profile of its debt portfolio.

We could lower the rating if management deviates from its prudent policies such that we would view Boras’ liquidity position as a constraint on the rating, for example by sharply increasing short-term debt without an adequate adjustment of liquidity reserves. Similarly, the ratings could come under pressure if the municipality’s tax-supported debt were to increase materially above our base-case projections, in combination with a weakened financial position at Boras’ municipal companies for example due to project risk associated with Boras Energi och Miljo’s combined heat and power plant investment.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Jan. 5, 2009

Ratings List

New Rating

City of Boras

Issuer Credit Rating AA+/Stable/A-1+

Nordic National Scale Rating --/--/K-1