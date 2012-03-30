TEXT-Fitch:ABS less affected than utilities by Spanish tariff policy

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 - The Spanish government wants to reduce its electricity tariff deficit, but the exact route is still unclear. Whichever policy is chosen is likely to require the Spanish utilities to share in the burden, says Fitch Ratings.

Fitch believes it is unlikely that the government will impose a direct haircut on the current deficit, given the potential legal complexity of such an action. But it may place a cap on future revenue - possibly through new taxes on certain generation technologies.

A tax on future revenue rather than a haircut to the deficit would mean that structured finance transactions linked to the tariff deficit would not be affected as long as it did not disturb the distribution tariff. Some tariff deficit transactions benefit from a fully irrevocable and unconditional government guarantee, while other structured transactions linked to the deficit would potentially be affected by a haircut to the existing tariff deficit.

If a new tax were imposed, hydro-electric power and nuclear power are the most likely to be affected because of their low marginal costs of production. Such an approach would be at a risk of ignoring the large upfront costs in building these types of plants, and their significant ongoing investment requirements. This is likely to result in fierce opposition from the utilities, and may reduce their willingness to continue to invest in such plants.

The credit profile of most rated Spanish electricity companies is unlikely to be significantly affected by such a policy decision alone. But downgrades could take place across the sector if the government looks increasingly to the utility sector as a source of funds.

Fitch’s recent eurozone shock-case study identified utilities as being vulnerable to sovereign fund-raising needs. A “Robin Hood” tax has already been implemented in Italy, and a deferral in the collection of costs related to special regime generation in Portugal.

According to this study, the application of tariff freezes and price caps in a shock-case scenario would undermine the mainstay of independent economic regulation which supports utility ratings. The current argument that utilities can carry additional leverage because of a stable and predictable regulatory framework that affords predictability of a market return on investment incurred, would be undermined by governments freezing utility bills to save their electorates further hardship. A move towards this would be likely to result in a one-notch downgrade.

Some of the companies would be downgraded by two notches in a shock-case scenario, based on their weaker financial profile in such an environment and depending on capex flexibility.