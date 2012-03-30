TEXT-S&P summary: Sunac China Holdings Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 30 -

Summary analysis -- Sunac China Holdings Ltd. --------------------- 30-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong

Mult. CUSIP6: 86701V

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Mar-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

Our rating on Sunac China Holdings Ltd. reflects the company’s concentration in the high-end residential property segment in China and the sensitivity of this segment to policy changes. The rating also reflects Sunac’s aggressive growth appetite and weak corporate governance. The company’s satisfactory operating record in its existing markets such as Tianjin, Beijing, and Chongqing temper the above weaknesses. Sunac’s good sales execution in the past three years and its low-cost land bank further support the rating.